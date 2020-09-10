Earlier this month a Microsoft Store leak seemingly outed the fact that Ubisoft’s Zelda-style adventure Gods & Monsters had been renamed Immortals Fenyx Rising, and would be launching this year. Well, during the latest Ubisoft Forward show that info was confirmed! You can check out a new trailer for the renamed adventure, below!

We also got a fresh look at Immortals Fenyx Rising gameplay, which provides a better sense of the game’s story and large open world, provides a peek at the game’s character customization and enemies, and more. Scope that out, below.

An interesting departure from the style you usually see from Ubisoft in 2020. As a Zelda fan, I’m definitely intrigued. Need to know more about Immortals Fenyx Rising? Here’s the game’s official summary:

Immortals Fenyx Rising brings grand mythological adventure to life. Play as Fenyx, a new, winged demigod, on a quest to save the Greek gods. The fate of the world is at stake – you are the gods’ last hope. Wield the powers of the gods like Achilles' sword and Daidalos' wings to battle powerful enemies and solve ancient puzzles.

Fight iconic mythological beasts like Cyclops and Medusa in dynamic combat in the air and on the ground.

Use your skills and diverse weapons, including self-guided arrows, telekinesis, and more, for devastating damage.

Discover a stylized open world across seven unique regions, each inspired by the gods.

Immortals Fenyx Rising will be soaring onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Stadia on December 3. Those who buy a current-gen version of the game will be able to upgrade to the Xbox Series or PS5 version of the game for free. It’s also been announced Stadia players will be able to try out an exclusive demo of Immortals Fenyx Rising sometime before launch.