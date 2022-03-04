iMac Pro With mini-LED Might Launch at Apple’s March 8 Event, Not the Entry-Level M2 MacBook Pro

With less than a week remaining for Apple’s March 8 ‘Peek Performance’ event, we will know soon enough what new hardware graces the millions of consumers. Of course, before the announcements kick off, there will always be other predictions, with the latest one claiming that instead of the entry-level M2 MacBook Pro, Apple will unveil the iMac Pro.

Despite the iMac Pro Reported to Use Existing Hardware, It Will Take Some Time Designing a Product Like This From Scratch

If customers are missing the Touch Bar from Apple’s portable Mac lineup, their prayers might be answered on March 8, with rumors claiming that an entry-level MacBook Pro will be a part of the announcements. However, DuanRui hears that Apple will instead unveil the iMac Pro. Our take on the matter is that it is easier to provide the masses with a product that does not need to be designed from scratch.

Take the M2 MacBook Pro for instance, as reports claim that apart from a chipset upgrade, there will be little to no differences compared to the M1 MacBook Pro. As for the M2, there is little information regarding the chipset, but as for what we know, the SoC will be an 8-core unit and can be configured with up to a 10 core GPU. Despite the older design, the bump in performance and power efficiency will make tons of customers salivate over this MacBook Pro, and for those who need the Touch Bar, this machine will serve that purpose too.

The iMac Pro, on the other hand, will not reuse an older chassis as Apple is reported to increase the display size to 27 inches, while also incorporating mini-LED technology into the mix. Though the workstation is said to be armed with Apple’s M1 Pro and M1 Max chipset options, designing a product like this takes months, with several revisions expected to take place before a commercial unit is ready to hit shelves.

The entire Apple Silicon transition is said to be completed in June this year, but that could be just an announcement happening, with the actual product possibly available much later. If Apple surprises us with an iMac Pro launch next week, we will be more than happy as getting to see new hardware is always a treat. Unfortunately, our gut still tells us that just the M2 MacBook Pro will be a part of the announcements.

