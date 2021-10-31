2022 iMac Pro Tipped to Feature 27-inch mini-LED With ProMotion Support; M1 Pro, M1 Max Chips, New Ports & More

Apple could call its next 2022 iMac the iMac Pro, most likely to avoid confusion between customers wanting to pick up the M1 iMac and the upcoming one, according to one tipster. Not just this, but the specifications and ports selection of the upcoming ‘All in One’ have been shared, and they are nothing short of impressive, assuming everything that you are about to read ends up being true.

2022 iMac Pro Could Be a Pricey Endeavor, Starting From or More Than $1,999, Just Like 2021 MacBook Pro Models

According to @dylandkt on Twitter, the 2022 iMac Pro’s base model will arrive with 16GB of unified RAM, coupled with 512GB of PCIe NVMe storage, just like on the base 2021 MacBook Pro. We should also expect dark bezels, along with a new selection of ports including HDMI, an SD card reader, and USB-C that will likely support Thunderbolt 4.

2022 iMac to Launch With Redesign, and mini-LED Upgrade With ProMotion Support

The tipster explains that HDMI is arriving for these machines as a convenience factor; most TVs and external monitors have this port so it will be easier for users to hook up an external display and extend their existing workspace. As mentioned above, the current internal naming candidate for this AIO is ‘iMac Pro’ so users can better distinguish between this product from the smaller 24-inch iMac. Keep in mind that Apple’s product naming plans might change in an instant.

iMac (Pro)

Promotion and Mini Led

Base model 16gb Ram 512gb Storage

M1 Pro and Max

Dark bezels

HDMI, SD Card, Usb C

Similar design to iMac 24 and Pro Display XDR

Starting price at or over 2000 dollars

Ethernet on brick standard

Face ID was tested (Not confirmed)

1H 2022 — Dylan (@dylandkt) October 30, 2021

Ethernet on the power brick will be standard, so we should assume that just like the M1 iMac, the 2022 iMac Pro will sport an extremely thin display. As for the size of the display, the tipster mentions Ross Young, who earlier claimed that the next iMac would have a 27-inch mini-LED screen with ProMotion support, meaning that just like the 2021 MacBook Pro models, the refresh rate can climb to 120Hz when needed.

Face ID was also supposedly tested, but it is not confirmed if the feature will make it to the final product. As for the rumored pricing, expect to pay top dollar for these, with the tipster stating that pricing may start or cross the $2,000 mark. Given the powerful specifications compared to the M1 iMac, some consumers might justify this purchase. As for the expected launch timeline, Apple may have an announcement ready in the first half of 2022, so we will keep an eye out for those.

Do you think these specifications are exactly what you thought for the 2022 iMac Pro, or were you expecting something better? Share your thoughts down in the comments.

News Source: Dylan