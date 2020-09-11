ID-COOLING Releases the IS-60 EVO ARGB Low-Profile CPU Cooler

ID-COOLING has released it's new Low-Profile CPU cooler, which is called the IS-60 EVO ARGB. The CPU cooler offers a range of features that many Mini-ITX PC builders will find extremely useful. Some of these features include the ARGB fan, a nickel-plated copper base, and provides excellent compatibility with taller memory modules with the specially designed heatsink.

The IS-60 EVO ARGB CPU cooler is a high-efficient CPU cooler which is stated to be priced at $46.99

The IS-60 EVO ARGB CPU cooler was designed explicitly with high-performance Mini-ITX PC builds that utilize high-end processors that have a higher TDP. The IS-60 EVO ARGB CPU cooler may only have a height of 64 mm, but using a total of six copper heat pipes that transfer the heat from the CPU in an efficient manner. These six heat pipes are soldered to the heatsink fins, which results in faster heat transfer when compared to other heat sinks.

The IS-60 EVO ARGB CPU cooler utilizes two different fans to with one seated right above the CPU base and the other mounted to the top of the heatsink. The fan mounted to the CPU base is 92 x 92 x 15 mm and offers no RGB lighting; this fan has a rated speed from 600 RPM to 2,500 RPM. The other fan is mounted to the heatsink is both larger, having a size of 120 x 120 x 15 mm, as well as having RGB lights. This larger fan does have a slightly lowered fan speed, having a range of 500 RPM to 2,000 RPM.

This CPU cooler features a Low-Profile design which has been designed for ITX cases. The Nickel Plated Copper base has a mirror finish contacts tightly with the CPU surface to further increase the heat transfer speed.















The IS-60 EVO ARGB CPU cooler has a maximum TDP of 130 watts and has RGB lights located on the blades of the top fa. These RGB lights are able to synchronize with ASUS Aura, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Lighting as well as ASROCK Polychrome 5V three-pin ARGB lighting system.

This CPU cooler is stated to be available for order at the end of October to early November, with the shipments starting by the end of September. The IS-60 EVO ARGB CPU cooler is projected to be priced at $46.99.