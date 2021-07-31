Icarus, the Co-Op Survival Game from Dean Hall, Just Got Delayed to November

Icarus, the cooperative Sci-Fi-themed survival game developed by Dean Hall and his RocketWerkz studio, was supposed to launch on Steam Early Access next month. However, the development team revealed the decision to delay the debut of Icarus to November.

We’ve made the decision to delay Icarus’ launch until November to ensure the game is the best it can be for our players, and we’re introducing a longer Beta which you can play from 28 August. Our team is committed to providing the best experience for our players at launch. We’ve been keeping a close eye on the state of our development builds and have decided that we want to give Icarus more love by delaying the game, and improving upon our Beta process by spreading it across multiple weekends, with each having a specific focus. A plus side of this also means reducing Beta fatigue for our players. We acknowledge that this news may not be what you wanted to hear, but we are confident it will lead to the best possible Icarus launch!

As mentioned above, though, there will be a longer series of Beta weekends coming up. The first one will only feature the Forest biome, while the second beta weekend is set to introduce torrential storms. The third weekend is going to add the Arctic biome, featuring specific animals and blizzards; the fourth beta weekend will introduce the Desert biome, which comes with its own fauna and weather conditions. The fifth one will add the Faction missions feature to Icarus, allowing players to rack up rewards once they've fulfilled their objectives. Lastly, the sixth beta weekend will feature a special community event and some prizes, too.

It's worth noting that all pre-order customers will receive access to the Icarus beta. Additionally, you could refund at any time regardless of the time played in the beta.

Icarus will also feature support for RTXGI and NVIDIA DLSS, as you can see in the trailer below.