Here’s Your First Look at Icarus, The Next Survival Game from DayZ Creator Dean Hall

Nine months after the original announcement, we finally got to see a brief gameplay video of Icarus, the next survival game coming from DayZ creator Dean Hall and his fellow developers at RocketWerkz.

The footage was posted yesterday by PC Gamer, which got to play about an hour of the title. You can read their first impressions here.

Icarus is a New Sci-fi Survival Game from Dean Hall, DayZ Development Woes Being Avoided

Icarus will feature a session-based cooperative experience (also playable in solo, for those who prefer the lonely approach) where up to eight players can play as fellow prospectors determined to explore this inhospitable planet in limited-time missions. These can range anywhere from hours to weeks and when the time expires, if you're not on the dropship that's going back into orbit, your character is lost.

There'll be a big gameplay unveiling on Twitch next Thursday at 5 PM Pacific Time.