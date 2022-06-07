Samsung Launches Odyssey Neo G8, The First 4K & 240Hz Gaming Monitor, Also Unveils Odyssey Neo G7 4K 165 Hz & Odyssey G4 FHD 240Hz Displays

Samsung has announced its brand new Odyssey Neo gaming monitors including the flagship Neo G8 which features a 4K 240Hz display with Quantum Matrix tech.

Press Release: Samsung Electronics, a global leader in the gaming monitor industry, announced the global availability of the 2022 Odyssey G85NB, G75NB, and G40B gaming monitor lineup, further reinforcing the Odyssey’s industry-leading position in delivering the most immersive and lifelike gaming experience available on the market. The G85NB — the world’s first 240Hz 4K gaming monitor — is available in a 32-inch format, offering super-realistic picture quality, rapid response times, and premium performance.

“Samsung is excited to unveil the world’s fastest 4K gaming monitor to unlock even more opportunities and deliver innovation to the market, creating a new and incredibly immersive experience,” said Hyesung Ha, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “Gamers ultimately desire that immersive experience in unity with their character and scene, and the Odyssey enables this with superior features and lifelike picture quality to give players a thrill.”

Odyssey Neo G8 (G85NB) — Unrivalled in speed and resolution

The new 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 is the world’s first and fastest monitor that combines a 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 1000R curved VA panel featuring Quantum Matrix Technology, with 240Hz super-fast refresh rate and 1ms response time (GtG).1 The 4K resolution is also supported by a color gamut up to 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The design of the Neo G8 was inspired by the iconic style of the Odyssey Neo G9, offering an effortlessly cool exterior that is packed with premium gaming performance features.

Together with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, the gaming monitor’s outstanding 4K 240Hz refresh rate and ultra-low 1ms response time allow players to get real-world accuracy to maximize their potential and compete at the highest level in any gaming environment. The Neo G8 also utilizes Quantum Mini LED technology, enabling ultra-fine and precise control of the densely packed LEDs, ensuring gamers see both dark and bright scenes as they were intended. In addition, Quantum HDR 2000 with a 2,000nit peak brightness and a million-to-one static contrast ratio bring out the most subtle details for unparalleled immersion.













































The CoreSync lighting found on the backside of the monitor automatically detects colors on the screen and projects them in real life to create a deeper sense of immersion.

The Odyssey Neo G8 is also built to provide a wide range of innovative features to enhance any gaming experience. The monitor is equipped with new display technology called Matte Display which provides both anti-glare and anti-reflection protection, minimizing distractions and keeping users focused on the content in front of them. Plus, the monitor offers a Height Adjustable Stand (HAS), as well as Swivel and Tilt functionality for ergonomic efficiency and Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) compliant mounting. Users can customize their space for maximum comfort and productivity, supported by the flexibility of the Neo G8.

The G85NB was recently recognized for its innovative technology and named a winner in the CES 2022 Best of Innovation gaming category, as well as being a CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree, also in the gaming category.

Odyssey Neo G7 (G75NB) — Immerse yourself with premium Mini-LED technology

Samsung extends its Odyssey gaming monitor line up with the new Odyssey Neo G7, a 32-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) monitor with 1000R curved VA panel offering, a 165Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time (GtG), delivering a premium gaming performance.













































This performance is powered by many of the same features as the Odyssey Neo G8 model, including AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Quantum Mini LED technology, as well as Quantum HDR 2000 with 2,000nit peak brightness and a million-to-one static contrast ratio for superior immersion that plunges players into the virtual world of any game they play.

The deep immersion is enhanced by the CoreSync lighting found on the rear of the monitor, bringing content to life with bright and vivid colors that create more memorable experiences.

The ergonomic stand, in addition to Auto Source Switch+, ensures the monitor works for the user and removes any friction while used for maximum performance, productivity, and comfort. Players can also get to their content faster, without having to flip through multiple inputs, by simply turning on the PC for the monitor to instantly recognize and switch between the inputs.

Odyssey G4 (G40B) — Futuristic design packed with essential gaming features

The G40B provides a brilliant option for gamers looking for a monitor with all the essential gaming features, packaged within a futuristic design. Available in 25- and 27-inch sizes, the Full HD resolution (1,920 x 1,080) G4 offers a super-fast 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time (GtG), and an IPS panel with a wide viewing angle, and HDR10 support for a high-level gaming experience. This is further enhanced by AMD FreeSync Premium and G-SYNC Compatibility for smooth gameplay. Users can also relax in comfort with ergonomic features including HAS, Swivel, Tilt, and Pivot to find the perfect playing position.









































The Samsung Odyssey G85NB, G75NB, and G40B gaming monitors will be available globally throughout June, with launch schedules varying by region. For more information, please visit Samsung Odyssey Neo.