Hyper Scape is Reportedly Ubisoft’s Entry into the Battle Royale Game, Reveal Imminent

12 mins ago
Everybody’s getting into the battle royale game these days, with most major publishers pushing their own example of the genre – Activision has Call of Duty: Warzone, EA has Apex Legends, ect. But what about Ubisoft? The giant French publisher puts out a lot of open worlds and shooters, but they still haven’t put the two together for their own battle royale game. Well, it seems that’s about to change, as according to a new rumor, Ubisoft is preparing to reveal a new free-to-play BR game, entitled Hyper Scape.

This rumor comes courtesy of esports insider Rod "Slasher" Breslau, who claims Hyper Scape will be officially teased today, and will enter open beta on July 12. This should be a pretty major project, as it’s being developed by Assassin’s Creed and Rainbow Six Siege developer Ubisoft Montreal.

It seems Ubisoft really wants Hyper Scape to be the next big esports spectator sport, as the game will game will apparently offer up extensive Twitch integration.

So, what do you think? Are you interested to see what Ubisoft will bring to the battle royale genre? Or are they getting into this game too late? We’ll keep you updated as more official information about Hyper Scape comes in!

