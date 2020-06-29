Everybody’s getting into the battle royale game these days, with most major publishers pushing their own example of the genre – Activision has Call of Duty: Warzone, EA has Apex Legends, ect. But what about Ubisoft? The giant French publisher puts out a lot of open worlds and shooters, but they still haven’t put the two together for their own battle royale game. Well, it seems that’s about to change, as according to a new rumor, Ubisoft is preparing to reveal a new free-to-play BR game, entitled Hyper Scape.

This rumor comes courtesy of esports insider Rod "Slasher" Breslau, who claims Hyper Scape will be officially teased today, and will enter open beta on July 12. This should be a pretty major project, as it’s being developed by Assassin’s Creed and Rainbow Six Siege developer Ubisoft Montreal.

Sources: today Ubisoft will tease a new game code-named "Prisma Dimensions", which is actually a new AAA multiplayer fast-paced FPS Battle Royale from Ubisoft Montreal (R6, AC) named Hyper Scape pic.twitter.com/2hza3P7rz1 — Rod "4475 SR & Immortal peak" Breslau (@Slasher) June 29, 2020

Sources: Hyper Scape is a free to play BR FPS set in a futuristic virtual world for both PC and consoles with the console launch coming later this year including crossplay. Hyper Scape goes into closed beta next week with open beta and full launch of the game on July 12th pic.twitter.com/gUURbvo1N3 — Rod "4475 SR & Immortal peak" Breslau (@Slasher) June 29, 2020

It seems Ubisoft really wants Hyper Scape to be the next big esports spectator sport, as the game will game will apparently offer up extensive Twitch integration.

Sources: Hyper Scape is being built with streamers in mind in a full partnership with Twitch with never seen levels of integration from a big game before. Twitch chat will among other things be able to directly impact the game live with game-changing events pic.twitter.com/I37UUMo8rh — Rod "4475 SR & Immortal peak" Breslau (@Slasher) June 29, 2020

So, what do you think? Are you interested to see what Ubisoft will bring to the battle royale genre? Or are they getting into this game too late? We’ll keep you updated as more official information about Hyper Scape comes in!