Hundreds of NVIDIA’s Workstation-Aimed Quadro RTX A4000 Cards Ending Up In Crypto Mining Rigs

By Hassan Mujtaba
While the crypto mining craze is at an all-time low, shop owners in Vietnam are still building rigs based on NVIDIA's RTX workstation graphics cards.

Vietnamese Shop Repurposes Hundreds of NVIDIA's RTX A4000 Workstation Cards Into Crypto Mining Machines

With the Ethereum proof of stake on the horizon, crypto mining isn't as lucrative as it used to be however, there are other options or alternatives that miners are investing in right now such as Raven, CHR, etc. And since Vietnam has been a very popular crypto mining market, tech retailers are now investing in NVIDIA RTX workstation graphics cards for mining purposes.

One such shop, NC PC, has resorted to selling fully-assembled crypto mining machines with up to 8 NVIDIA RTX A4000 16 GB graphics cards. These graphics cards are purely designed for workstation and content creation purposes but these shop owners know they can sell them to miners for a bigger profit. The shop owners state that one machine is equipped with up to 8 of these cards and offers a 36-month warranty. The hashing power of the machine is rated at around 500 MH/s and it is also stated that it offers higher hashing power than the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti while being cheaper.

The NVIDIA RTX A4000 comes with a blower-styled single-fan design and is meant for longer usage hence it doesn't feature the higher clocks or power ratings as the gaming variants. As such, it will offer lower power consumption and run cooler. Each graphics card produces around 60-63 MH/s while consuming 120-125W power and running at 60C.

The main supplier of these RTX A4000 units seems to be Gigabyte and we can't say if NVIDIA or Gigabyte was aware of their graphics cards being used for such use cases. In the end, we don't expect anyone to take action against such activities if they were bought through legal channels in which case, they can be used for whatever purpose the shop owner or customers deem. There were also cases where certain retailers and shop owners were selling stolen graphics cards at scalped rates.

NVIDIA Ampere Workstation Graphics Cards:

Graphics CardNVIDIA RTX A2000NVIDIA RTX A4000NVIDIA RTX A4500NVIDIA RTX A5000NVIDIA RTX A5000NVIDIA RTX A6000
GPUAmpere GA106 GPUAmpere GA104 GPUAmpere GA102 GPUAmpere GA102 GPUAmpere GA102 GPUAmpere GA102 GPU
GPU ProcessSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size276 mm²392.5 mm²628mm²628mm²628mm²628mm²
GPU Cores33286144716881921024010752
Tensor Cores104192224256320336
Boost Clock1200 MHz1536 MHz1635 MHz1697 MHzTBD1455 MHz
Single Precision8.0 TFLOPs19.2 TFLOPs23.7 TFLOPs27.8 TFLOPsTBD31.2 TFLOPs
VRAM6/12 GB GDDR616 GB GDDR620 GB GDDR624 GB GDDR624 GB GDDR648 GB GDDR6
NVLINK VRAM N/AN/A40 GB GDDR648 GB GDDR648 GB GDDR696 GB GDDR6
Memory Bus192-bit256-bit320-bit384-bit384-bit384-bit
Memory Bandwidth228 GB/s448 GB/s640 GB/s768 GB/s768 GB/s768 GB/s
TDP70W140W200W230W280W300W
Launch PriceTBCTBCTBCTBCTBD$4650 US
Launch Date October. 2021April, 2021Q4 2021April, 2021Q1 2022December, 2020

News Source: I_Leak_VN

