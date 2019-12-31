Hubsan Zino 2 Drone With 4k-60fps UHD Camera, 3-Axis Gimbal, More Down to Just $399.99

If you're looking to buy a drone with all the high-end features and premium build quality then you have to the right place. The Hubsan Zino 2 is available at a promotional discount right now and shipping will start from January 1. So order your share as soon as you get a chance. Let's dive in to see some more details on the drone and what features does it boast for photographers and videographers.

Take note that the discount on Hubsan Zino 2 is only available for a limited time. This means that the price drop will revert back to its original model soon. If you're up for it then act fast and order your share as soon as you can.

The Hubsan Zino 2 drone is just as good as other flagship drones but costs much less. In addition, the build quality is strong, ensuring that it can withstand harsh weather conditions. The quadcopter is designed for enhanced stability so all your photos and videos are sharp.

Main Features

1. 6km upgraded remote control distance, the image transmission distance is even more distant.

2. 4K-60fps camera, support RAW format, photo lossless output and time-lapse shooting

3. 1/2.3 inch CMOS larger lens size, better low light effect.

4. Remote controller with digital display, visible in strong lights.

5. The flight endurance up to 33 minutes (windless); Accurate battery power monitoring.

6. Update the latest firmware of aircraft and remote control online through App.

7. Negative film are downloaded directly via a wireless link.

8. The gimbal is detachable.

9. Support using the transmitter to control the drone DIRECTLY.

The best aspect of the Hubsan Zino 2 drone is its 3-axis gimbal which provides enhanced stability. The better the stability will be, the sharper images and videos you will get. The camera on the Hubsan Zino 2 is nothing short of amazing.

For more in-depth details, check out these specifications:

Camera

Image sensor: 1/2.3 inch CMOS sensor

View angle: 80°

Equivalent Focal Length: 24-48mm

Aperture: f/2.2

ISO range: photography: 100-1600 (automatic);100-3200 (manual) Video:100-3200 (automatic);100-3200 (manual)

Shutter speed: 1/8000 - 1/30

Image pixel: 12M

Compress resolution: 4K:3840*2160 30/60fps / 2.7K:2704*1520 30/60fps / 1080P:1920*1080 30/60/120fps / 720P:1280*720 30/60/120/200fps

Video maximum bitrate: 100Mbps

Support file system: FAT32

Image format: JPEG/DNG (RAW)

Video format: MP4 / MOV (h.264 / mpeg-4 AVC)

The Hubsan Zino 2 drone is a great option if you're a beginner or a professional. It's durable and strong and you're getting it pretty cheap. So be sure to order it as long as the discount is still applicable. The prices will return to their original model soon so waste no time.

The presale price of the Hubsan Zino 2 comes with a 32 percent off, priced at $399.99. Simply head over to this link to get it.

if you want to take further advantage of the Hubsan Zino 2 discount, we also have an option that offers 2 additional batteries along with a storage bag. With a 27 percent off on the package, the final price is dropped down to just $479.99. Head over to this link to get it.

That's all for the offer, for now, folks. The delivery time starts on January 1, so you don't have to wait to get your hands on the product.