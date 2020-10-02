HP Launches New Laptops With Intel ‘Tiger Lake’ 11th Generation Processors And Xe Graphics

HP launches new laptops, which features Intel's 11th generation processor; these processors range from the Intel Core i3 to the Intel Core i7 processors. These laptops either utilize the Intel UHD graphics for the Intel Core i3 processor, while the Intel i5 and Intel i7 processors use the Intel Iris Xe graphics. These laptops can range in starting price from $579.99 up to $1,399.99.

This article will focus on the most value-orientated laptop, a Mid-range laptop, and a high-end laptop. These laptops all have varying features and a different overall design. You can check the full list of laptops over here or look at our handpicks below:

HP Laptop - 14t-dq200

The entry-level of this laptop utilizes an Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor. This processor features a maximum clock speed of up to 4.10 GHz and is a dual-core processor. Since this processor is the Intel Core i3 processor, it has the Intel UHD graphics instead of the Intel Xe Graphics, which is prevalent on the Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i7.

For RAM, the HP laptop can feature a minimum of just 8 GB of 2,666 MHz RAM and a maximum of 16 GB of 2,666 RAM.

This laptop comes with various colors ranging from Jet Black to Snow White and features a 14" HD display. The screen resolution can vary from 1,366 x 768 to 1080p, depending on the model and customization of the laptop. This laptop has the lowest starting price that is just $579.90.

HP ENVY Laptop - 17t-cg100

The HP ENVY laptop has a starting cost of $899.99 and uses Intel's Core i5-1135G7 processor. This processor will have a maximum clock speed of up to 4.2 GHz and utilizes either the dedicated graphics, Intel Iris Xe, or the NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics card.

This HP ENVY Laptop can have a minimum of 8 GB up to a maximum of 32 GB of RAM installed with a RAM speed of 3,200 MHz.

The included display's size is 17.3," which can have either a 1080p resolution or a 4K resolution. For the 1080p resolution, there is a touch version allowing for a 1080p touch display.

The colors of this laptop is a simple wood texture for both the trackpad and the bottom of the laptop, while the back of the screen features a solid gray metal back.

HP Spectre X360 Laptop - 15t-eb100

The Spectre X360 Laptop has a starting price of $1,399.99, which has the Intel Core i7-1165G7 installed. This processor features a turbo clock speed of up to 4.7 GHz and, when paired with the Intel Iris Xe graphic, can power the includes 4K display.

The includes display's size is 15.6" which being a touch display, with no option for a non-touch model. The Spectre X360 features a long battery life thanks to the 72.9 Wh battery installed.

The design of the Spectre X360 can either feature a Nightfall Black color or a Posiden blue color.

The full press release is as follows:

HP Spectre x360 14: Beauty Meets Adaptive Intelligence and Boundary Breaking Performance

The head-turning gem-cut and dual chamfer design achieved by precision aluminum CNC machining continues to define the Spectre portfolio, along with the color offerings of Nightfall Black with Copper Luxe accents, Poseidon Blue with Pale Brass accents, and Natural Silver2. Other standout design features of the device include:





The first Spectre x360 with a 3:2 aspect ratio display, the Spectre x360 14 offers roughly 20% more vertical viewing space than a 16:9 ratio – perfect for browsing, reading, and editing content for greater productivity and efficiency. It's like working with an A4 size paper to easily write, sign documents, or sketch ideas out digitally.

A 90.33% screen-to-body ratio (STBR) and 100% color calibration with a Delta E of less than two for accurate, lifelike colors.

Optional OLED display for an incredible 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and a 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut for brighter, richer colors on the screen. To combat exposure to harmful blue lights caused by spending more time in front of a device, the OLED panel shifts the display spectrum to reduce the blue light, and still delivers vibrant color vividly on the Spectre x360 14, which comes with both TUV and Eyesafe® certifications.

The first Spectre with an all-in-one keyboard, featuring a power button, new camera shutter button, HP Command Center, a mute mic, as well as a fingerprint reader.

. Energy Star and EPEAT Gold certified, the Spectre x360 14 is a welcomed addition to HP’s most sustainable PC portfolio10, which has more than 100 Gold EPEAT-registered products in more than 19 countries – more than any other company in the IT industry. HP’s innovative use of natural, renewable materials in the device’s keyboard scissors11 cut the equivalent of 1,300 pounds of coal being burned in CO2 emissions over the lifetime of the device12. Additionally, the packaging uses biodegradable molded fiber instead of plastic foam13.

The new HP Spectre x360 14 rounds out the Spectre Portfolio, with the latest intelligent features that adapt to the user for the ultimate in productivity.

Co-engineered with Intel, the Spectre x360 14 has been tested, tuned, and verified14 to meet the requirements of the Intel® Evo™ platform15, ensuring it meets Intel’s hardware specifications and key experience targets for responsiveness, instant wake, battery life, and fast charge. The Spectre x360 14 comes with the latest 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor that delivers an 34% performance improvement16, and 79% performance gains17 with discrete-level integrated Intel® Iris® Xe graphics18 versus last year’s Spectre x360 13.

With up to 17 hours of battery life19, this device can follow you throughout the home or wherever you want to go. Working from home requires a consistent, fast connection and the Spectre x360 14 delivers with 3x faster connection speeds with Wi-Fi 620 and Bluetooth 5.0 support. The device also supports Thunderbolt™ 421 for fast signaling data rates to send and receive large files like videos, photos, and movies in seconds. And easily transfer files between devices and operating systems with HP Quick Drop. With HP MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen support and its magnetic attaching function, the Spectre x360 14 is perfect for creation and Adobe Fresco qualified, with apps in the Adobe Creative Cloud, Premiere Rush, Premiere Pro, Creative Cloud Photography Plan, and Acrobat Standard free during a 30-day trial period22.

The Spectre x360 14 offers a host of intelligent features and software capabilities designed to seamlessly adapt to a user based on the activities and apps being used at a given time. These features include:

Intelligentially manage power management to optimize productivity with smarter features in-bag detection using Intel® Dynamic Tuning to avoid overheating or battery drain when the device is in a bag, and quick hot key access on the all-in-one keyboard for HP Command Center to easily select features like Power Saver mode . And help protect the health of the battery with the Adaptive Battery Optimizer .

to easily select features like . And help protect the health of the battery with the . Focus Mode for multitasking and productivity, dimming the background apps not in use while keep the app currently being used bright. This also helps battery life by dimming other parts of the screen that are not in use, which is also great for privacy.

for multitasking and productivity, dimming the background apps not in use while keep the app currently being used bright. This also helps battery life by dimming other parts of the screen that are not in use, which is also great for privacy. AI Noise Removal 23 with Intel® GNA 2.0 for intelligent adaptive noise cancellation, to mute any background noise automatically across communication apps Microsoft Teams and Zoom and audio outputs and inputs like speakers, headphones, and the mic.

with Intel® GNA 2.0 for intelligent adaptive noise cancellation, to mute any background noise automatically across communication apps Microsoft Teams and Zoom and audio outputs and inputs like speakers, headphones, and the mic. Smart Sense in HP Command Center, which optimizes and adapts the system for performance, acoustics, and temperature automatically, based on the application being used and the placement of the laptop.

in HP Command Center, which optimizes and adapts the system for performance, acoustics, and temperature automatically, based on the application being used and the placement of the laptop. Auto Color, the newest setting in HP Display Control, will automatically switch to the optimal color space for the best viewing experience based on the content being viewed. This means the device will switch from the DCI-P3 color space when watching a movie, to sRGB for surfing the Internet, to Adobe RGB when printing and imaging.

The Spectre x360 14 is the world’s first laptop to use keyboard scissors made from natural, renewable material[24].

Also available this Fall are select HP Spectre and ENVY notebooks with 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, and Intel® Evo™ platform verification15, designed for users seeking the best in performance, versatility, and mobility for their digital pursuits. These devices include:

HP Spectre x360 13: The impressively mobile convertible is even more powerful with 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, with a 35% CPU performance improvement versus the previous generation to tackle demanding tasks like photo editing or 3D creation, and offers up to 16.5 hours of battery life.

HP ENVY x360 13: Available for the first time with 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, the adaptive, mobile design of this convertible PC is perfect for creators working from home, with HP MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen support, up to 12.75 hours of battery life, and privacy features like a camera shutter, fingerprint reader, mute mic, and HP Sure View button built into the all-in-one keyboard.

Available for the first time with 11 Gen Intel® Core™ processors and Intel® Iris® X graphics, the adaptive, mobile design of this convertible PC is perfect for creators working from home, with HP MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen support, up to 12.75 hours of battery life , and privacy features like a camera shutter, fingerprint reader, mute mic, and HP Sure View button built into the all-in-one keyboard. HP ENVY 13: Updated with 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and Intel® Iris® Xe graphics this elegant and powerful creator device features an 88% screen-to-body ratio5, up to 13 hours of battery life19, up to 4K UHD display27, fast signaling data speeds and 5K display output with Thunderbolt 428, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity29.

Also new to the Spectre lineup is the HP Spectre x360 13 with 5G30, with up to 4x faster download speeds31 and up to 2.8x better coverage with HP Dynamic Range32.

Available for the first time with Intel® Core™ processors, the HP ENVY x360 13 in pale gold is the perfect fit for creators who want to create on the go, with HPMPP2.0 Tilt Pen support and up to 12.75 hours of battery life[19].

