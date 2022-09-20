Windows 11 v22H2 Is Generally Available – Three Ways to Install the New Update and Skip the Line

The first major update to Windows 11 is now rolling out with several new features and improvements. Microsoft has today started the official rollout process of Windows 11 version 22H2, which is now live for the public globally. While the official update notification might take some time for every eligible PC to get, you can also choose to install Windows 11 manually on your devices.

John Cable, Vice President of Program Management, Windows Servicing and Delivery at Microsoft, has confirmed that the launch process of Windows 11 v22H2 will be similar to the last few updates as the company will leverage its "well-established update systems and processes."

This would translate into a measured and phased rollout via Windows Update, which means your device will only get the notification to update when data shows that your device is ready for this new update. Cable added that the team's "objective is to provide a quality update experience."

- Don't forget to check the system requirements.

1- To install Windows 11 version 22H2, you can follow these few simple steps:

Head to Settings > Update & Security, and click on Windows Update. Select Check for updates to see if the new update is available for your PC. Once the update appears, click on Download and install. When downloaded, Microsoft will notify you to pick the right time to finish the installation and reboot your device.

2- Steps to download and install Windows 11 version 22H2 manually

The official rollout of Windows 11 v22H2 may take a little time to finish. If you don't want to wait, you can start the manual installation process without depending on Microsoft to send you a notification. If you are a Windows enthusiast and can't wait to install Windows 11, you can manually install and upgrade your machine to the brand new Windows 11 version 22H2. We would, however, recommend our readers wait at least a few weeks (if not months) before they install the latest version on their daily drivers.

Here is how to install Windows 11 v22H2:

Using the Update Assistant tool (through a Windows machine) Media Creation Tool

With the Update Assistant, all you need to do is click on the Download Now button, accept terms, and then click on a few "Next" prompts to upgrade to install Windows 11. (Only two screenshots for the Update Assistant are shown here, but the rest of the process is fairly straightforward).

3- How to install Windows 11 2022 Update using the Media Creation Tool

To install Windows 11 v22H2 using the Media Creation Tool, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to Windows 11 download page (link).

Step 2: Click on Download Now button as shown in the screenshot above.

Step 3: Accept license terms.

Step 4: On What do you want to do? page, select Create installation media for another PC and then choose Next.

Step 5: Or you can choose to upgrade your current PC, in which case Windows 11 will start downloading, and that'll be it. This will initiate the upgrade process, and you can stop following the rest of this guide.

Step 6: For another PC, you will be asked to select Language and Edition. Choose details for the Windows 11 ISO you want to download. Once you have decided what you want to download, click on Next.

Step 7: Select the ISO file option and where you wish to save it. This screen will ask you to choose between a USB drive and an ISO file. You can choose whatever you prefer. Don't worry; you won't actually need to burn the ISO file to a DVD later. That's just Microsoft being Microsoft.

Step 8: Click on Next to begin the download process.

The downloading process may take a little while.

On a non-Windows device, the process is super easy...

Click on this link and scroll down to the last "Download" button. Click on Windows 11 under Download Windows 11 Disk Image. Under Select the product language, choose your language > Confirm. You will now get the link to download 64-bit Windows 11.

If you do install this first major update for Windows 11 right away, don't forget to let us know how your experience goes!