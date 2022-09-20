This Year’s Windows 11 2022 Update (v22H2) Begins Rolling Out for Public

Microsoft has started the process of releasing the Windows 11 2022 Update globally. Introduced last year, the original Windows 11 brought a modern refresh to the desktop operating system, focusing not only on the functionality and design of the OS but also on the security.

In today's announcement, Panos Panay - Chief Product Officer, Windows + Devices - wrote that the team has focused on the following four key areas to make the operating system better for everyday use:

Making the PC easier and safer to use for everyone

Empowering people to be more productive

Making Windows the best place to connect, create and play

Delivering added security, management and flexibility to the workplace

Some of the highlights of Windows 11 version 22H2 include features and improvements like:

New Focus feature and Do Not Disturb

Enhancements to Snap layouts

Performance and battery optimizations

Critically important new security features

Improve Windows Update experience

Some new features like tabs in File Explorer are scheduled to be released next month, in October. Panay claims that the new Windows 11 2022 update will "help you be your most productive yet."

Updating...