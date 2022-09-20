Menu
Company

This Year’s Windows 11 2022 Update (v22H2) Begins Rolling Out for Public

Rafia Shaikh
Sep 20, 2022, 01:07 PM EDT
windows 11 version 22h2

Microsoft has started the process of releasing the Windows 11 2022 Update globally. Introduced last year, the original Windows 11 brought a modern refresh to the desktop operating system, focusing not only on the functionality and design of the OS but also on the security.

In today's announcement, Panos Panay - Chief Product Officer, Windows + Devices - wrote that the team has focused on the following four key areas to make the operating system better for everyday use:

Related StoryRafia Shaikh
Windows 11 v22H2 Is Generally Available – Three Ways to Install the New Update and Skip the Line
  • Making the PC easier and safer to use for everyone
  • Empowering people to be more productive
  • Making Windows the best place to connect, create and play
  • Delivering added security, management and flexibility to the workplace

Some of the highlights of Windows 11 version 22H2 include features and improvements like:

  • New Focus feature and Do Not Disturb
  • Enhancements to Snap layouts
  • Performance and battery optimizations
  • Critically important new security features
  • Improve Windows Update experience

Some new features like tabs in File Explorer are scheduled to be released next month, in October. Panay claims that the new Windows 11 2022 update will "help you be your most productive yet."

Updating...

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order