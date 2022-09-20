Direct Download Official Windows 11 22H2 ISO Files (64-bit Only)

Microsoft has started the process of releasing the Windows 11 2022 Update for eligible devices following the phased rollout strategy that it has been employing for the past several releases. You can check whether your device is included in the first lot through Settings. But, if it's not, and you want to skip ahead (at your own risk...), you can also download Windows 11 22H2 ISO files to clean install Windows 11 version 22H2 on your devices.

Direct Download Windows 11 v22H2 ISO files

Microsoft has released the Windows 11 disk images, which are now available for download. Here is the link (valid for both Home and Pro) to download Windows 11.

For languages other than English, head over to Microsoft. As these links will expire soon (9/21/2022 5:38:33 PM UTC), follow the instructions below to easily download Windows 11 ISO (HOME and PRO) for your devices: