Direct Download Official Windows 11 22H2 ISO Files (64-bit Only)

Rafia Shaikh
Sep 20, 2022, 01:44 PM EDT
download windows 11 version 22h2 iso

Microsoft has started the process of releasing the Windows 11 2022 Update for eligible devices following the phased rollout strategy that it has been employing for the past several releases. You can check whether your device is included in the first lot through Settings. But, if it's not, and you want to skip ahead (at your own risk...), you can also download Windows 11 22H2 ISO files to clean install Windows 11 version 22H2 on your devices.

Direct Download Windows 11 v22H2 ISO files

Microsoft has released the Windows 11 disk images, which are now available for download. Here is the link (valid for both Home and Pro) to download Windows 11.

Windows 11 (64-bit)

For languages other than English, head over to Microsoft. As these links will expire soon (9/21/2022 5:38:33 PM UTC), follow the instructions below to easily download Windows 11 ISO (HOME and PRO) for your devices:

  1. Head over to the official download site [click this link].
  2. Under Download Windows 11 Disk Image (ISO) drop-down, click on Windows 11 (multi-edition ISO) and hit Download. [There will be only one Windows 11 option since this works for both Pro and Home editions and is now the latest version of Windows 11]
  3. Under Select the product language, choose your language > Confirm. install windows 11 version 2022
  4. You will now see only one tab to download the 64-bit Windows 11 as there will no longer be a 32-bit option. Click this link, and the download process will begin.

- Three Ways to Install the New Windows 11 Update and Skip the Line

