How to Enable Developer Options on Samsung Galaxy S20 [Tutorial]

The Samsung Galaxy S20 has been getting a lot of traction ever since it came out; not only is it the most affordable option out of the rest, but it is also loaded with powerful hardware. The star of the show is the beautiful screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It has only been a few days since the device was officially launched and people have already started to tinker with it in more ways than just one. While not as lenient, Samsung does provide a degree of freedom to those who want to tinker with their phone.

Enable Developer Options Easily on Your Galaxy S20

Now, one of the first steps that you have to take in order to start tinkering with the software of your device is by gaining access to the Developer option, a menu that is entirely hidden away so users do not get to access it right away. Why is it hidden, you may ask? That is because by hiding this menu, OEMs ensure that users do not end up tinkering with options they do not understand.

However, for those who are smart enough and well-versed with the Android eco-system, using the options in this menu is as easy as taking in the park. Over the past couple of years, enabling Developer options has differed from phone to phone, and even from software to software.

If you have just received your Galaxy S20 and you want to enable the options, follow the guide below.

Start by going to Settings and scrolling down to About phone. Tap on Software information. Once there, start tapping on the "Build number" a few times until you see a toast notification at the bottom of your screen.

Your phone will ask you to input your pin, and once you do that, you will have the Developer options enabled. To access them, simply head back to the menu and scroll at the bottom and you will see those options there.

Keep in mind that the settings are not meant to be tinkered by the user, so you must proceed with caution and only change the settings you are well aware of. Otherwise, it would be better to just leave them as they are.