Windows 10 Build 19041.153 is available for Windows Insiders in the Slow ring. KB4541738 is this month's cumulative update for Windows 10 version 2004 (20H1) scheduled for a public release next month (ISO files available for download).

Here are the fixes coming with today's Insider Preview Build 19041.153 (KB4541738):

Microsoft Cancels Its Biggest Annual Event – Build 2020 Will Be Online-Only Due to Coronavirus

We fixed an issue that might prevent ActiveX content from loading.

We fixed an issue that might cause Microsoft browsers to bypass proxy servers.

We fixed an issue with rendering PeerDist-encoded content in Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge.

We changed how the Linux kernel in WSL2 is installed and serviced on your machine, for more details please read this Windows Command Line blog post.

Security updates to Windows Server, the Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Graphics, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Media, Windows Silicon Platform, Microsoft Edge, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Authentication, Windows Cryptography, Windows Kernel, Windows Core Networking, Windows Storage and Filesystems, Windows Peripherals, Windows Network Security and Containers, and Windows Update Stack.

Windows 10 version 2004 KB4541738: Known issues

We are aware Narrator and NVDA users that seek the latest release of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulty when navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of legacy Microsoft Edge will not be affected. NVAccess has released a NVDA 2019.3 that resolves the known issue with Edge.