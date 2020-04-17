Can't wait to get your hands on Xbox Series X? Microsoft has just released some free 4K Windows 10 wallpapers to satiate your Xbox Series X hunger through your desktop. The new theme brings several shots of the upcoming console.

"Customize your desktop with stunning images of the Xbox Series X, the most powerful console ever," Microsoft writes in the description of this latest Windows 10 free theme. "These 16 premium, 4k images are free for Windows 10. These images are to be used as desktop wallpaper only."

You can head over to this link to download this Windows 10 Xbox Series X theme pack.

Also releases "National Geographic Hummingbirds" Windows 10 wallpaper pack

Along with the Xbox Series X wallpapers, Microsoft has also released a set of 12 4K images of birds to "have you humming along."

Find a wide range of the smallest of birds in this 12-image premium 4k set, free for Windows 10 Themes. These images are to be used as desktop wallpaper only.

Both the themes are available for free through Microsoft Store; you will need to sign in through your Microsoft account to be able to download these free themes. For Windows 10 Xbox Series X wallpaper theme, head over to this link. Use this link for the "National Geographic Hummingbirds Premium" theme.

