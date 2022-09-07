Here Is Much Will You Have to Pay for Each iPhone 14 Model

Apple will officially unveil the iPhone 14 series in a few hours, and there have been talks back and forth on how much customers can expect to pay for each model. We have what we believe will be the final retail price for U.S.-based consumers, so if you are going to upgrade down the road, we recommend you to read on.

You Might Be Paying Less for the Base iPhone 14, but Prepare Your Wallets for the ‘Pro’ Models

We are not getting an iPhone 14 mini model this year, which means that the smallest screen size will measure 6.1 inches diagonally. Last year, the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 started from $799, but in 2022, you may not have to pay the same sum for the iPhone 14. According to TrendForce, the base model is expected to set you back by $749, and you will work your way up if you want more storage for your daily needs.

However, if customers want more features paired with a premium look, they have to pay more than what an iPhone 13 Pro cost last year. Instead of $999 for the base version, you could be paying $1,049, with the top-end iPhone 14 Pro Max costing an expensive $1,149. TrendForce’s estimates vary compared to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives’ who claims that the ‘Pro’ models will be $100 more expensive, not $50.

If we go by TrendForce’s estimates, we get the following pricing structure.

iPhone 14 - $749

iPhone 14 Max - $849

iPhone 14 Pro - $1,049

iPhone 14 Pro Max - $1,149

One advantage of upgrading to any iPhone 14 model is more storage. With the regular models, a leaked specifications sheet revealed that you would get 128GB of onboard memory as minimum, with the option to increase it to 512GB for a higher price. With the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, base storage is 256GB, with potential buyers able to configure those models up to 1TB.

We have to keep in mind that the global economic conditions would have forced Apple to introduce a price hike to its ‘Pro’ family of iPhones. After all, we have been witnessing the same $999 price tag for three years now, so it was only a matter of time before some change was put in the mixture.

If you want to know what else could be unveiled at the event later today, check out our detailed roundup. Also, if you want to be a part of Apple’s announcements, you can check when the keynote will start based on your timezone.