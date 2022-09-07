Menu
Company

Here Is Much Will You Have to Pay for Each iPhone 14 Model

Omar Sohail
Sep 7, 2022
Here Is Much Will You Have to Pay for Each iPhone 14 Model

Apple will officially unveil the iPhone 14 series in a few hours, and there have been talks back and forth on how much customers can expect to pay for each model. We have what we believe will be the final retail price for U.S.-based consumers, so if you are going to upgrade down the road, we recommend you to read on.

You Might Be Paying Less for the Base iPhone 14, but Prepare Your Wallets for the ‘Pro’ Models

We are not getting an iPhone 14 mini model this year, which means that the smallest screen size will measure 6.1 inches diagonally. Last year, the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 started from $799, but in 2022, you may not have to pay the same sum for the iPhone 14. According to TrendForce, the base model is expected to set you back by $749, and you will work your way up if you want more storage for your daily needs.

Related StoryOmar Sohail
Here Is What to Expect From Apple’s September 7 ‘Far Out’ Event?

However, if customers want more features paired with a premium look, they have to pay more than what an iPhone 13 Pro cost last year. Instead of $999 for the base version, you could be paying $1,049, with the top-end iPhone 14 Pro Max costing an expensive $1,149. TrendForce’s estimates vary compared to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives’ who claims that the ‘Pro’ models will be $100 more expensive, not $50.

If we go by TrendForce’s estimates, we get the following pricing structure.

  • iPhone 14 - $749
  • iPhone 14 Max - $849
  • iPhone 14 Pro - $1,049
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max - $1,149

One advantage of upgrading to any iPhone 14 model is more storage. With the regular models, a leaked specifications sheet revealed that you would get 128GB of onboard memory as minimum, with the option to increase it to 512GB for a higher price. With the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, base storage is 256GB, with potential buyers able to configure those models up to 1TB.

We have to keep in mind that the global economic conditions would have forced Apple to introduce a price hike to its ‘Pro’ family of iPhones. After all, we have been witnessing the same $999 price tag for three years now, so it was only a matter of time before some change was put in the mixture.

If you want to know what else could be unveiled at the event later today, check out our detailed roundup. Also, if you want to be a part of Apple’s announcements, you can check when the keynote will start based on your timezone.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order