Here’s When Apple’s “Far Out” iPhone 14 Event Will Start in Your Local Time Zone

Ali Salman
Sep 7, 2022
Apple Far Out iPhone 14 Event Start Time in Local Time Zone or Region

Apple is scheduled to host its "Far Out" event on Wednesday, September 7 to announce the latest iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. Other than this, Apple is also expected to announce the new Apple Watch Series 8, and AirPods Pro 2. If you are anxiously waiting for the event, check out Apple's "Far Out" iPhone 14 event start time in your local time zone or region of residence.

Apple's " Far Out" iPhone 14 Event Start Time in Your Region or Local Time Zone

Apple will be live streaming the special event on various platforms on Wednesday, September 7 at 10:00 AM PT. If you are unfamiliar, Apple's iPhone 14 launch event will be live streamed on various platforms across the globe but the time might not be the same for each region. If you want to know Apple's "Far Out" iPhone 14 launch event start time in your local time zone or region, check out the table below.

For your ease, we have embedded the table below with all the cities and the respective event start time for that time zone. If you are not able to locate your city of residence, simply head over to the timeanddate website and check out the complete list.

Apple Far Out iPhone 14 Event Start Time in Local Time Zone or Region

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models but there will be no 'mini' iPhone this time around. Instead, Apple will release a bigger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max. Other than this, the company will also launch the new Apple Watch Series 8 and the bigger Apple Watch Pro. If we are lucky, the company might see fit to announce the new AirPods Pro 2 and the iPad 10. However, we believe the iPad 10 might not see daylight today.

At this point, all you have to do is clear your schedule ahead of the Apple "Far Out" iPhone 14 launch, and note the event start time for your local time zone. If you are not sure, check out our detailed guide on how to watch the event live on any device. We will be covering the event in extensive detail, so be sure to stick around.

Share your expectations with us in the comments section below.

