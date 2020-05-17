Grab an iPhone XR, 64GB in Red for Just $479, Fully Unlocked

Here’s another chance to pick up a renewed iPhone XR smartphone in Red color with 64GB of storage for a low price of just $479.

Renewed iPhone XR, Fully Unlocked in 64GB Hits Low Price of $479 for Red Color Option, Stock Running Out Fast

No matter what happens, the iPhone XR will never cease to amaze us. Whether you’re buying new or renewed, it represents great value for money. Today, we have a fully unlocked, renewed model available in glorious Red for a low price of just $479. If you buy this brand new, expect to spend around $599. You’re saving $120 instantly.

We’ve already said too much about the iPhone XR in the past. But now that you’re here, let us give you a quick breakdown of what you can expect from this phone. It features a powerful A12 Bionic chip, a large 6.1-inch LCD display with Face ID, a glass back for fast wireless charging and a set of cameras that snap wonderful photos and videos every single time. Since the phone runs iOS 13 out of the box, this makes it an even more appealing deal.

The model on offer features 64GB of storage, which is ample enough for basic day to day tasks. Should you run out of space, you can always take the iCloud route.

Renewed phones ship with at least 80% or more battery health remaining and you will get an MFi-certified Lightning cable and charger with your purchase. There won’t be any headset included.

Since this phone is completely unlocked therefore you can use it on any carrier of your choice complete with 4G LTE. But that’s not all, the iPhone XR features eSIM, so you can use two phone numbers at the same time.

Buy Apple iPhone XR, 64GB, Red - Fully Unlocked (Renewed) - $479

