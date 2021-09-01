Horizon Zero Dawn PlayStation 5 60 FPS Patch Analysis Video Highlights Extremely Solid Performance

Horizon Zero Dawn has been recently updated on PlayStation 5, and it seems like the game looks and performs on par with the PC version at ultra settings.

Today, Digital Foundry released their analysis of the recently released update, highlighting how it brings nigh-on perfect performance, also thanks to the generational leap in CPU and storage offered by Sony's current generation console. During the video, the PlayStation 5 version is compared to the PlayStation 4 Pro and PC versions, highlighting how the differences with the PC version at ultra settings are minimal.

Horizon Forbidden West Has Been Delayed to 2022, Horizon Zero Dawn 60fps PS5 Patch Out Now

In surprise release, Guerrilla Games has updated Horizon Zero Dawn to run at 60fps on PlayStation 5 - no mean feat bearing in mind the problems the PC version initially had in attempting to pull off the same trick. In this video, Alex Battaglia and John Linneman discuss the performance improvement and the bonus boosts the patch delivers thanks to the generational leap in CPU and storage.

The Horizon Zero Dawn PlayStation 5 update has been released last week following the Gamescom Opening Night Live, during which it has been confirmed that Horizon Forbidden West won't be launching until February 2022.

It's been a few months since we at Guerrilla were able to share our first gameplay experience as part of PlayStation State of Play. [...] At that time, Horizon Forbidden West had just passed a major milestone and we had ended the final stage of development, on track, but a bit uncertain if we'd be able to polish the game to the level of quality that we strive for. It's no surprise that our teams were hugely impacted by the global pandemic and we've been adjusting to new workflows and other challenges while keeping our team safe and prioritizing a healthy work-life balance. Today, we can finally confirm that our long-awaited sequel will come to both PS4 and PS5 on the 18th of February, 2022. Look for pre-orders to start next week on [September 2]. We're so grateful to you, our amazing fans, for your unwavering support.

