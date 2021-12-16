New Horizon Zero Dawn PC Patch 1.11.1 Fixes Several Crashes and Addresses Various Reported DLSS Issues Following Patch 1.11
Guerrilla Games has released Horizon Zero Dawn PC Patch 1.11.1 which fixes several crashes and DLSS-related issues following the release of patch 1.11.
Last week’s 1.11 patch for the PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn added support for NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution. Unfortunately, following the release of this patch, several users have been reporting DLSS-related issues and crashes. Today’s new 1.11.1 patch aims to resolve these issues.
“Thanks to everyone who shared their feedback regarding our latest Horizon Zero Dawn PC update!”, Guerrilla Games writes on Twitter. “Patch 1.11.1 is available now, which includes crash fixes and the removal of the black rendered frame after enabling DLSS.”
Down below you’ll find the release notes for this new update.
Horizon Zero Dawn PC Patch 1.11.1 Release Notes
- TAA crash fix on NVidia GTX 600/700 series
- Crash fix for when you open a savegame with DLSS ON on a non-DLSS supporting machine
- Fix to change the default DLSS quality level from ultra performance to ultra quality
- Fix for a black rendered frame right after enabling DLSS
- Fix to apply the auto-detected setting preset on a first/clean run of the game
Make sure your game is updated with the latest version before jumping back into the world of Horizon! Let us know down below if you’re still experiencing any issues. Take care, stay healthy, and have a fantastic festive period!
Horizon Zero Dawn is available now globally for PC and PlayStation. The game was released for PS4 back in 2017 with the PC port releasing last year. A sequel, Horizon: Forbidden West, is currently in the works and is slated for a release on PS4 and PS5 on February 22, 2022. Be sure to check out the new screenshots that Sony and Guerrilla shared yesterday from the game's PS4 version.
Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you return to the far-future, post-apocalyptic world of Horizon.
The land is dying. Vicious storms and an unstoppable blight ravage the scattered remnants of humanity, while fearsome new machines prowl their borders. Life on Earth is hurtling towards another extinction, and no one knows why.
It's up to Aloy to uncover the secrets behind these threats and restore order and balance to the world. Along the way, she must reunite with old friends, forge alliances with warring new factions and unravel the legacy of the ancient past – all the while trying to stay one step ahead of a seemingly undefeatable new enemy.