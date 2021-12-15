Horizon Forbidden West PlayStation 4 Version Showcased in New Screenshots

New Horizon Forbidden West screenshots have been shared online, showcasing the PlayStation 4 version for the very first time.

The new screenshots, which can be found below, highlight how the previous-gen version of the game is still going to look good, despite the differences with the PlayStation 5 version, such as different lighting and more.

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Patch 1.11 Adds NVIDIA DLSS, AMD FSR Support and More

We've showed you a lot of footage of #HorizonForbiddenWest on PS5 so far, but the game also looks – and plays – stunning on the PlayStation 4! pic.twitter.com/BuVga90W5L — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) December 15, 2021

Horizon Forbidden West will not only look better than its predecessor, but it will also feature brand new mechanics while refining those introduced in the original. Melee combat is also going to be much better developed, as highlighted by the game's animation director and combat designer last week.

Richard Oud, Gameplay Animation Director: The goal was to make human combat as deep and challenging as machine combat. This meant extending the combat system and adding more variety in the way you encounter human enemies in the world. We want to give the player the option to engage in their own playstyle, whether they prefer ranged or close combat encounters. Switching between strategies resulted in a lot of transition animations which feel smooth and reactive. Charles Perain, Combat Designer: The resonator blast rewards players for using spear combos: whenever Aloy attacks with melee, the resonator in her spear stacks up some energy. This energy can be blasted at the enemy and will stick to them for a short duration. Shooting it with an arrow before it dissipates will deal a huge amount of damage! This mechanic creates a powerful synergy between close combat and ranged combat, encouraging players to transition smoothly between both.

Horizon Forbidden West launches on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18th, 2022.