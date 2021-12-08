Horizon Zero Dawn PC Patch 1.11 Adds NVIDIA DLSS, AMD FSR Support and More
A new Horizon Zero Dawn patch is now live for the PC version of the game, adding new features to the game and more.
The 1.11 patch introduces both NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution support. The latter replaces FidelityFX CAS.
Graphical Improvements
-
Added Nvidia’s DLSS upscaling technology.
-
Added AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution, replacing FidelityFX CAS.
The new Horizon Zero Dawn also introduces UI changes as well as performance improvements. The shader management system has been improved so that now the game compiles shaders in the background during loading, resulting in fewer stuttering issues during gameplay and more.
UI Changes
-
Adjusted settings screen to facilitate the addition of DLSS and FSR.
-
Render Scale option has been removed but same result can now be accomplished by adjusting setting Upscale Method to Simple and adjusting Upscale Quality.
Performance Improvements
-
Improvement to the shader management system. This will result in a few noticeable differences:
-
There is no longer a shader pre-compilation step on startup. The game will always compile shaders during loading and in the background.
-
Stutters during gameplay that used to occur due to background shader compilation have now been significantly reduced.
-
Because shader compilation is still happening in the background you may notice the game having a higher CPU utilization while that is happening.
-
Loading screens will wait for the required shaders to be fully compiled. This may cause loading screens to take somewhat longer on certain systems.
-
On higher spec machines with faster CPUs the loading screens will typically be shorter, due to more efficient shader compilation that better leverages high-end CPUs.
Horizon Zero Dawn is now available on PC and PlayStation 4 worldwide.
Experience Aloy’s entire legendary quest to unravel the mysteries of a world ruled by deadly Machines.
An outcast from her tribe, the young hunter fights to uncover her past, discover her destiny… and stop a catastrophic threat to the future.
Unleash devastating, tactical attacks against unique Machines and rival tribes as you explore an open world teeming with wildlife and danger.
Horizon Zero Dawn is a multi-award-winning action role-playing game – and this Complete Edition for PC includes the huge expansion The Frozen Wilds, featuring new lands, skills, weapons and Machines.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 19.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.