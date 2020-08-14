Horizon Zero Dawn PC Patch 1.01 Addresses Several Reported Issues; Guerrilla Working to Resolve Graphical Settings Issues Alongside Crashes and Hangs

Horizon Zero Dawn PC patch 1.01 has been deployed, which address several reported issues following the game’s PC launch last week.

The patch is a minor one and weighs in at only 1.5MB. In addition to fixing a crashing issue due to the SteamUI not initializing properly, the update packs several other functionality fixes and fixes a video corruption issue for specific hardware. With regards to GPU-related hangs during gameplay, it’s good to learn that the 1.01 patch allows Guerrilla Games to make it easier to track down these issues.

We’ve included the official release notes for this update down below:

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Patch 1.01 Release Notes Crash/Hang Fixes Fixed an issue where the game would crash if the SteamUI didn’t initialize properly on startup. Functionality Issue Fixes Fixed an issue where Concentration and other slowdown mechanics wouldn’t work for everyone.

Fixed an issue where Windows/Steam profile names containing special characters would prevent some players from saving the game. We are still investigating other saved game issues as well.

Fixed an issue where Windows/Steam profile names containing special characters would prevent some players from saving screenshots in Photo Mode. Other Fixes Added improved diagnostic data collection when submitting a crash report.

Fixed several backend issues.

Fixed a video corruption issue for specific hardware. We’re continuing to look at other hardware configurations as well.

As mentioned by the development team, Guerrilla is working actively to address several other reported startup crashes alongside graphical settings issues, including Anisotropic Filtering not working, 4K not displaying correctly, and HDR not working correctly. The team hopes to release another update that fixes these issues next week.

“Our team has been working on a patch that addresses several issues with Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC, which is available to download now”, Guerrilla Games writes. “We’re very grateful for all the reports and posts from our players so far! Some issues still need more investigation and testing, so our team is hard at work on the next patch which will go live next week.”

Horizon Zero Dawn is available globally now for PC and PlayStation 4. Be sure to check out Keith May's PC performance analysis right here.