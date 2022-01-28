Horizon Zero Dawn Looks Quite Next-Gen With Ray Tracing and Camera Mod With Increased LOD in New 8K Video

Horizon Zero Dawn looks great on PC, but the open-world game developed by Guerilla Games can be made to look much better, almost like a current-generation game, with the right mods.

A new 8K video shared on YouTube by Digital Dreams shows how beautiful Aloy's first adventure can look with the Beyond All Limits Raytracing global illumination preset, a camera mod that, among other things, improves LOD, and NVIDIA DLSS to smooth out performance.

The PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn has been recently updated to version 1.11.2. The new update improves VRAM management and addresses some DLSS and AMD FSR issues.

Improved VRAM management when changing resolution or upscale mode, which could cause performance issues that were only fixed by restarting the game

Fixed various assets using the wrong quality level while using DLSS/FSR

Fixed visual artifact issue when clipping the camera through a surface like pushing against a wall (ie with large FOVs or ultrawide screens) while using DLSS/FSR

Fixed visual corruption and reduced foliage flickering issues on certain AMD GPUs

Horizon Zero Dawn is now available on PC and PlayStation 4 worldwide. The game's highly anticipated sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, launches on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18th.