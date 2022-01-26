New Horizon Zero Dawn PC Update 1.11.2 Improves VRAM Management and Addresses Several Visual Issues While Using DLSS/FRS

Guerrilla Games has released Horizon Zero Dawn PC update 1.11.2, and we’ve got you covered with the release notes.

The new update is available now for download on PC and aims to improve VRAM management. In addition, this patch addresses several issues while using NVIDIA’s Deep Learning Super Sampling tech (DLSS) and AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) technology.

Down below you'll find the official release, as released by the developer.

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Update 1.11.2 Release Notes Improved VRAM management when changing resolution or upscale mode, which could cause performance issues that were only fixed by restarting the game

Fixed various assets using the wrong quality level while using DLSS/FSR

Fixed visual artifact issue when clipping the camera through a surface like pushing against a wall (ie with large FOVs or ultrawide screens) while using DLSS/FSR

Fixed visual corruption and reduced foliage flickering issues on certain AMD GPUs

Horizon Zero Dawn is available now for PC, PlayStation 4 (and PlayStation 5). The title was originally released on PlayStation 4 back in 2017. The game's PC port was released in 2020. A sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, is slated for a release next month on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Upon its release in 2017, the new IP from developer Guerrilla Games managed to sell over 2.6 million copies in two weeks.

"We knew Horizon Zero Dawn was going to be something special, so to see the incredible critical reaction to a brand new game world translate into this level of sales is really gratifying," said Shawn Layden, then Chairman of SIE Worldwide Studios. "Guerrilla has created a game that is nothing short of exceptional, and the reaction we have seen from fans – from hours and hours of gameplay streaming to endless photo sharing – shows just how impactful it has been."

"We're thrilled that Horizon Zero Dawn has been embraced by critics and players alike. Developing the game was a labor of love, so it's extremely satisfying to see that it elicits the same passion and enthusiasm from the gaming public that we felt during its development," said then Guerrilla Managing Director Hermen Hulst (now PlayStation Studios head). "This is only the beginning of Aloy's story and our exploration of the world of Horizon Zero Dawn, with the team already hard at work on an expansion to the story."