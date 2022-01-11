Horizon Forbidden West Early PlayStation 4 Build Has Leaked

An early Horizon Forbidden West PlayStation 4 build has leaked online, weeks ahead of the game's worldwide launch.

The early build, which has been accessed via a new PS4 firmware 9.00 jailbreak, apparently features all of the content of the final game, only missing select assets. Footage from the build also emerged online, but it has since been removed. A couple of off-screen screenshots are still available, however, and you can check them out below.

Primeras imágenes In-game del próximo juego "Horizon Forbidden West" esta vez la versión de las imágenes son de "PS4". #HorizonForbiddenWest #PS4 #Leaks pic.twitter.com/q8ItnfWzdX — NANO (@nanotuning3) January 10, 2022

Horizon Forbidden West promises to be a huge improvement over its predecessor, featuring an updated crowd system and a different approach to the story that will let players spend more time with important characters.

We've upgraded our civilians and settlements since the last game with an improved crowd system, better animations, and much better audio, so everything should feel a little bit more authentic and lifelike. The big focus, though, that we wanted to change from the first game to the second, is that you just get to spend more time with key characters. That's something we tried to do consistently throughout the game. Not just for characters that you meet along the main quest, but also certain side quest characters; they don't just go away after one quest.

Horizon Forbidden West launches on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18th.