Hood Outlaws & Legends Announced for PS5/XSX/PC/PS4/XO; Will Make Full Use of the PS5 DualSense’s Haptic Tech

During yesterday’s PlayStation State of Play broadcast, Focus Home and Sumo Digital announced Hood Outlaws & Legends for current- and next-gen consoles alongside PC.

Developed by Sumo Newcastle, Hood is a 4vs4 multiplayer heist game that blends strategy, combat, and stealth. In the “dark” reimagining of the Robin Hood legend, players will assemble a team of Outlaws as they attempt to steal treasures from an oppressive government known as The State.

According to game director Andrew Willans, Hood’s game world is realistic with believable interactions and consequences. While it will be optimized for all platforms, it will make full use of the PS5 DualSense’s all-new haptic feedback technology, creating “intuitive inputs and empowering sensations between a player and their virtual bow just become a whole lot more achievable thanks to that new hardware.”

We’ve included the game’s world premiere announcement trailer that was shown at yesterday’s State of Play episode down below alongside some additional details about the game.

The footage below has been captured on PlayStation 5.

Treasure chests are heavy and must be carried. Ammo is limited to what you can carry, salvage, or recover from your fallen enemies. Noise attracts attention, both from the AI guards and rival players. Combat can be brutal and deadly, so using stealth can often be the optimal approach. Using the unique and varied playstyles of each outlaw will be key to your success. Some are specialised in ranged combat, while others are far more deadly up close in a melee brawl. It’s entirely up to you how you configure and combine your skills. This is a heist after all, and no heist would be complete without assembling the gang to discuss the plan before cracking the vault and making good on your getaway!

Who is Hood? Hood is not one person. It is an idea. A symbol to the people. A legend. Because we are retelling a legend rather than being historically accurate, we have created our own version of Dark Ages Britain, a time when old-world myth and superstition compete with man-made power. In this time of feudal law, a powerful authority known as The State is trying to bring order to the chaos. But this comes at great cost to people’s liberties, and many consider The State to be as brutal as the ruthless militia who are fighting against their rule. With any legend, the deeds and actions grow with each retelling and so it is with our game. So, while our version of Robin Hood does wield the classic longbow that you would expect, both he and other outlaws have some unique skills and abilities not found in the classic tales. We took inspiration from popular folklore but introduced elements of grounded fantasy, which you’ll see in the locations, designs, and characters imbued with magic. We’re eager for you to discover this gritty, brutal universe where myths seep into every corner.

Hood Outlaws & Legends will release somewhere next year.