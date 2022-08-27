Menu
Hogwarts Legacy PC Requirements Unveiled; Some Upscaling Method Will Be Available

Alessio Palumbo
Aug 27, 2022
Hogwarts Legacy

Avalanche Software has finally updated the Hogwarts Legacy Steam page with the minimum and recommended system requirements for the upcoming open world action RPG.

Thankfully, there are also some notes on resolution and frame rate targets, as well as the confirmation of some upscaling method's availability.

MINIMUM:

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
    • OS: Windows 10
    • Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 OR AMD Ryzen 5 2600
    • Memory: 8 GB RAM
    • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD RX Vega 56
    • DirectX: Version 12
    • Storage: 85 GB available space
    • Additional Notes: SDD(Preferred), HDD (Supported), 1080p/60 fps, Low Quality Settings, Upscale Performance Setting

RECOMMENDED:

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
    • OS: Windows 10
    • Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 OR AMD Ryzen 5 3600
    • Memory: 16 GB RAM
    • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 1080 Ti or AMD RX 5700 XT
    • DirectX: Version 12
    • Storage: 85 GB available space
    • Additional Notes: SSD, 1080p/60 fps, High Quality Settings, Upscale Quality Setting

We don't know yet whether that will be AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), or maybe even some other upscaling method created specifically for the game by the development team.

Sadly enough, PC gamers, alongside Xbox and Nintendo gamers, will have to miss out on a side quest and the Felix Felicis potion recipe since they'll be exclusive to PlayStation players.

Warner Bros. Games also revealed the Hogwarts Legacy Collector's Edition this week. The package includes the following items:

  • Steel Case & Full Game (Deluxe Edition)
  • Collector’s Edition Box
  • Life-Size Floating Wand with Book Base
  • Dark Arts Pack

Hogwarts Legacy was recently delayed to February 10th, 2023, as Avalanche Software requested additional time to polish the ambitious game properly.

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover magical beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be.

Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten.

