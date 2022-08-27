Hogwarts Legacy PC Requirements Unveiled; Some Upscaling Method Will Be Available

MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 OR AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD RX Vega 56 DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 85 GB available space Additional Notes: SDD(Preferred), HDD (Supported), 1080p/60 fps, Low Quality Settings, Upscale Performance Setting

RECOMMENDED: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 OR AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 1080 Ti or AMD RX 5700 XT DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 85 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD, 1080p/60 fps, High Quality Settings, Upscale Quality Setting

We don't know yet whether that will be AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), or maybe even some other upscaling method created specifically for the game by the development team. Sadly enough, PC gamers, alongside Xbox and Nintendo gamers, will have to miss out on a side quest and the Felix Felicis potion recipe since they'll be exclusive to PlayStation players. PlayStation players get an exclusive quest, and PlayStation pre-orders get the Felix Felicis potion recipe. We'll have more information on these soon. — Chandler Wood (@FinchStrife) August 25, 2022

Warner Bros. Games also revealed the Hogwarts Legacy Collector's Edition this week. The package includes the following items:

Steel Case & Full Game (Deluxe Edition)

Collector’s Edition Box

Life-Size Floating Wand with Book Base

Dark Arts Pack

Hogwarts Legacy was recently delayed to February 10th, 2023, as Avalanche Software requested additional time to polish the ambitious game properly.

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover magical beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be.

Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten.