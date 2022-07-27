Hogwarts Legacy December Release Hinted at By New Companion Book Shipping Details

When exactly will fans be able to start their school year at Hogwarts Legacy? Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive has remained insistent the game is coming in 2022, and yet, we’re still without a solid release date. Well, fans are once again looking toward the companion book The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy: Exploring the Unwritten Wizarding World for possible guidance.

Fans already picked up on The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy book earlier this year. Originally, it had a September release date, but that was then changed to a December 31 placeholder date on Amazon and other storefronts. Well, according to Video Games Chronicle, those who pre-ordered the book on Amazon are receiving emails that it now has a release date of December 6.

Now, we don't know if The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy has the same release date as the game, but due to spoilers, it would be extremely unlikely for a behind-the-scenes book like this to be released first. It should also be pointed out that Warner Bros. Interactive’s other big 2022 release, Gotham Knights, also has a companion art book and it does release on the same day as the game. Obviously, none of this is set in stone, but it seems WB may be planning to release Hogwarts Legacy in December.

Haven’t been keeping up with Hogwarts Legacy? You can check out some gameplay here and the contents of its special editions here. This is the game’s official description…

"Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be.

Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic. Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it."

Hogwarts Legacy arrives on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. Thus far, WB Interactive have only confirmed a “holiday” release date. Hopefully, they get more specific soon.