Hogwarts Legacy Leak Unveils Collector and Deluxe Contents

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated games of the year, even if its planned Holiday release remains uncertain given that there's still no word on a fixed date.

However, some enterprising fans have now managed to uncover information on the Collector's Edition and the Deluxe Edition via the official website.

The Collector's Edition includes:

Hogwarts Legacy (base game)

Thestral Mount

Dark Arts Cosmetic Pack

Dark Arts Battle Arena

Dark Arts Garrison Hat

72 Hours Early Access to the Game

Kelpie Robe

Steel Case

Floating Ancient Magic Wand with Book

The Deluxe Edition includes:

Hogwarts Legacy (base game)

Thestral Mount

Dark Arts Cosmetic Pack

Dark Arts Battle Arena

Dark Arts Garrison Hat (digital deluxe only)

72 Hours Early Access to the Game (digital deluxe only)

Kelpie Robe

Hopefully, this is a sign that more information on Hogwarts Legacy, chiefly its release date, will be released shortly.

Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be.

Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten.