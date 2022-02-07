Hogwarts Legacy Companion Book May Hint at a Release Date for the Game

When can fans finally get their hands on the much-delayed and debated Hogwarts Legacy? Recent rumors stated the game may be kicked forward again to 2023, but Warner Bros. itself has stated it’s still coming sometime in 2022. Of course, a full year is a rather wide time frame, although a newly-discovered book may narrow things down a bit.

According to The Rowling Library website, a new companion book, entitled The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy, will be published on September 6. The book will be written by Jody Revenson, who has penned various other Wizarding World tie-ins, but otherwise, not too much is known about it (although its title kind of says it all).

So, what does this mean for the release of the Hogwarts Legacy game? Well, due to spoilers, it would be extremely unlikely for a behind-the-scenes book like this to be released before the game it’s meant to accompany. Potter fans have also pointed out that September 1 was traditionally the date students went back to Hogwarts in the books. Could Warner Bros. be planning a thematically-appropriate early-September release for Hogwarts Legacy? Take this all with a grain of salt for now, but it seems like it may be the case. Haven’t been keeping up with Hogwarts Legacy? Here’s the game’s official description...

Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic. Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.

Hogwarts Legacy casts its spell on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 sometime in 2022.