Hogwarts Legacy Confirmed for Holiday 2022, Gameplay Shows an Impressively-Detailed School

Hogwarts Legacy has been one of the biggest question marks on the AAA gaming calendar, with the game’s multiple delays and controversy over franchise-creator J.K. Rowing’s divisive statements dominating the headlines. Lost in all this wrangling has been some rather basic questions, such as “What will Hogwarts Legacy look and play like?” and perhaps most crucially “Is this game actually worth looking forward to?”

Well, while the wider conversation surrounding Hogwarts Legacy will undoubtedly rage on, some of those more basic questions were answered today, as Warner Bros. Interactive finally released 14 minutes of PS5 gameplay footage. Hogwarts Legacy is looking quite impressive, particularly in its ultra-detailed recreation of the titular school itself. The game’s roleplaying looks fairly deep as well, as players will be able to design their own student, brew potions, attend classes, explore dungeons, and get into some fairly intense-looking combat scenarios. This isn’t your typical cheapo licensed video game fare. Check out the new gameplay footage of Hogwarts Legacy for yourself, below.

Need to know more? Here’s the official Hogwarts Legacy description…

Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic. Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.

Hogwarts Legacy arrives on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 during the 2022 holiday season.