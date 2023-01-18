Hogwarts Legacy Cinematic Trailer Extends an Invitation for Players to Join the World of Wizardry

A new trailer for Hogwarts Legacy was released earlier today by WB Games and Avalanche Software. This new trailer contains a cinematic experience that shows players some fantastic bird's eye views of the castle grounds and even beyond while giving players an invitation to become part of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

You can watch the new cinematic trailer for Hogwarts Legacy below:

The cinematic follows an owl carrying the coveted invitation as it soars across the castle rooftops and over the heads of students in The Great Hall, providing an overhead view of some of the iconic Hogwarts locations that players will be able to explore. Some players might recognize some of the people the owl comes across, like Professor Weasley and Nearly Headless Nick.

While the owl can be seen taking on some familiar sights across the emblematic Wizardry school, it can also be seen facing some of the hidden dangers that players will face. The owl narrowly avoids a horde of giant spiders in the Forbidden Forest, a deadly blast of Avada Kedavra from a masked wizard, and a dragon’s fiery breath.

There's plenty awaiting the players who engage in the wizarding world of Hogwarts. Hogwarts Legacy is still one of the most anticipated video games. For very good reason, too, as the game has showcased exceptional graphics and landscapes that can be explored through flight. Additionally, there will be plenty to do in the open world, with multiple hamlets, challenges, and secrets dotting the map.

Quite recently, we've seen the PC system requirements alongside the graphical performance modes that will be available on the console releases of the game. Hogwarts Legacy will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on February 10th, 2023. The game will launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4th and finally on Nintendo Switch on July 25th.