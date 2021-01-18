HITMAN 3 Players Won’t Have to Repurchase HITMAN 2 on EGS, IO and Epic Confirmed

Last Friday, HITMAN fans who play on PC were very disappointed to learn that they'd have to buy HITMAN 2 again on the Epic Games store even if they already had it in their library on Steam in order to access that game's levels on the upcoming third installment.

However, it looks like over the weekend developer IO Interactive and Epic Games (who has a timed exclusive for HITMAN 3 on PC) confirmed to have found a solution.

Wccftech’s Most Anticipated VR Games of 2021 – The Future’s Bright

IO Interactive We are continuing to work on a solution with our partners to allow PC players who own HITMAN 1 or HITMAN 2 to import locations from those games into HITMAN 3 at no additional cost.

We guarantee that players will NOT need to repurchase the games.

Until we roll that out in the coming weeks, the HITMAN 1 GOTY Access Pass will be free to own for all PC players who pre-purchase or purchase HITMAN 3 in the first 10 days after release.

We are so excited for you to enjoy the full World of Assassination experience. Epic Games We never want players to feel forced to repurchase content on the Epic Game Store that they bought on another PC store so they can access features in a new game. We are working closely with IO Interactive and you will be able to access past content from earlier HITMAN games.

HITMAN 3 is set to launch on January 20th for PC (Windows), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch via cloud streaming. The game will also be enjoyable in first-person mode for PlayStation VR users, both via PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 through backward compatibility. All of the trilogy's levels have been made compatible with Virtual Reality; sadly, there's no word on when and if VR support for the game will ever come to the PC platform as well.