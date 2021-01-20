Hitman 3 Players Having Issues Transferring Hitman 2 Progress, IO Working to Fix Situation

One of the big advertised features of Hitman 3 was the ability to carry over much of your progress from Hitman 2, including your profile rank, location mastery XP, completed challenges, and unlocked cosmetic goodies. Doing so requires you to sign up for an IO account, then transfer your Hitman 2 progress by logging into a special website. Well, unfortunately, the transfer progress isn’t working well at the moment as swarms of people try to transfer their progress at once. IO Interactive is well aware of the problem, and are “hard at work” trying to get the transfer system operational again…

We're on it. HITMAN 3 has arrived and everyone wants to play at once. We're tracking and will have everyone in the game, with their progress as soon as possible. ❤ pic.twitter.com/Te7K8pRPyj — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) January 20, 2021

We're hard at work on getting IOI Account back online to enable progression carryover. We'll tell you when it's fully operational again. Please press F5 on Twitter instead of our site. We want it back up and running just as much as you do. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/4St0a2hYtQ — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) January 20, 2021

Status updates on Hitman 2 to Hitman 3 progress transfers will be posted to Twitter, so keep updating IO Interactive’s page for the latest. This isn’t the first controversy regarding transferring older Hitman content to Hitman 3. There were worries those playing Hitman 3 on PC would have to rebuy Hitman 2 in order to import its levels, but IO later announced they were working with Epic to resolve the issue. Haven’t been keeping up with Hitman 3? Here’s the game’s official description…

Hitman 3 is the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy, taking players around the world on a globetrotting adventure to sprawling sandbox locations, with Agent 47 returning for the most important contracts of his career. Supported by his Agency handler, Diana Burnwood, Agent 47 joins forces with his long-lost friend Lucas Grey. Their ultimate mission is to eliminate the partners of Providence, but they are forced to adapt as their hunt intensifies. When the dust settles, 47 and the world he inhabits will never be the same again. Featuring six meticulously detailed locations packed full of creative opportunities, Hitman 3 gives players the unrivalled freedom to complete their objectives in a game world that reacts to everything they do. All of this is made possible by IOI’s award-winning Glacier technology, which powers Hitman 3’s immersive game world to offer unparalleled player choice and replayability.

Hitman 3 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Stadia, and Nintendo Switch (via the cloud). Expect a full review from Wccftech this week (spoiler, it’s good).