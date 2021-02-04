Hitman 3 Delivers its First Elusive Targets and Escalation Challenges in February

Hitman 3 won’t be getting a full expansion pass or new maps, but players can look forward to a variety of new challenges to keep things fresh, and IO Interactive has revealed what you can expect in February. Four Escalations (two of them exclusive to those who bought Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition), a pair of Elusive Targets, and some challenges designed by MinnMax and Kinda Funny are on the way. Check out a quick video overview of the new February content, below.

Hitman 3 DLC May Remix Locations from the Whole Trilogy, But New Maps Unlikely

So, it seems like The Proloff Parable, which lets you play through the final Carpathia train level as a ninja, and The Gaucho Antiquity, which gives Agent 47 new tools for poisoning targets, are the headliners. These are both Deluxe Escalations, and thus will only be available to those who have purchased the $80 Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition. That said, the two free Escalations, The Baskerville Barney and The Sinbad Stringent, look fun as well. Interestingly, the new Elusive Targets can be found in Sapienza, a map from the original 2016 Hitman, indicating IO Interactive will be revisiting the earlier entries in the trilogy.

Haven’t tried out Hitman 3 yet? You may want to get on that, as I found it to be easily the best entry in the trilogy in my full review…

Hitman 3 is the definitive case for careful refinement over needless reinvention. While not that fundamentally different from its predecessors, Hitman 3 has been polished to a high sheen, offering up fantastic frictionless stealth gameplay and an eye-catching array of unique, exciting stages. At times it's felt like luck was against this trilogy, but Agent 47 would be proud of how IO Interactive’s well-laid plans have come together in the end.

Hitman 3 is out now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Stadia, and Switch (via the cloud).