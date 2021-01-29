IO Interactive has done an excellent job of supporting past Hitman games with post-launch content, but their Hitman 3 plans have been somewhat sketchy. Hitman 2 got an expansion pass, which added two all-new locations, but don’t expect anything quite so elaborate this time around. According to Hitman 3 executive producer Forest Swartout Large, completely new maps probably aren’t on the menu.

We are definitely going to be doing some DLC, but we haven’t defined what that is. I think for now we are not looking at new maps like the bank and the island. We’re more looking at using existing locations and reimagining them, twisting them. And this time around, we can use the whole trilogy. We can look back at Hitman 2016 maps, Hitman 2 maps - we have all the locations. We’re continuously working on Hitman so we are already looking to the future.

So, expect new Escalation missions and maybe some limited-time events that tweak existing maps, but no true expansions this time around. Perhaps that isn’t not too surprising, as IO Interactive is turning its attention to its upcoming 007 game and an unannounced new IP. Hitman 3 may not end up having as much DLC as previous entries in the series, but I still found it to be a great experience in my full review…

Hitman 3 is the definitive case for careful refinement over needless reinvention. While not that fundamentally different from its predecessors, Hitman 3 has been polished to a high sheen, offering up fantastic frictionless stealth gameplay and an eye-catching array of unique, exciting stages. At times it's felt like luck was against this trilogy, but Agent 47 would be proud of how IO Interactive’s well-laid plans have come together in the end.

Hitman 3 is out now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Stadia, and Switch (via the cloud).