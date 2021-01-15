Hitman 3 Cloud Version To Hit Nintendo Switch Next Week

The rollout of Hitman 3 is officially beginning, with the game's release just around the corner. That means, in addition to the regular versions executed to debut, Hitman 3 - Cloud Version is about to launch for Switch soon, too, as early as next week alongside the other versions.

IO Interactive announced the game would hit Switch alongside the other platforms via Twitter, which is an exciting development for anyone looking to play the game on the go thanks to the cloud.

HITMAN 3 on Nintendo Switch arrives 20 January! The World of Assassination awaits... pic.twitter.com/IHVDEZwQbw — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) January 15, 2021

There will also be a special Stadia version without the "Cloud" moniker as well, if you're looking to play on that platform instead, but the two versions will be inherently different. The Cloud version on Switch will be the same setup as the recently-debuted Control on the platform. With the aid of the cloud, you can play the game via Switch even though its hardware isn't quite up to snuff to handle the game otherwise.

Need to hear more about Agent 47's exploits? Here's the official rundown, from IO Interactive:

Hitman 3 is the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy, taking players around the world on a globetrotting adventure to sprawling sandbox locations, with Agent 47 returning for the most important contracts of his career. Supported by his Agency handler, Diana Burnwood, Agent 47 joins forces with his long-lost friend Lucas Grey. Their ultimate mission is to eliminate the partners of Providence, but they are forced to adapt as their hunt intensifies. When the dust settles, 47 and the world he inhabits will never be the same again. Featuring six meticulously detailed locations packed full of creative opportunities, Hitman 3 gives players the unrivalled freedom to complete their objectives in a game world that reacts to everything they do. All of this is made possible by IOI’s award-winning Glacier technology, which powers Hitman 3’s immersive game world to offer unparalleled player choice and replayability.

Be sure to pick up Hitman 3 on the platform of your choice next week when it launches on the PlayStation and Xbox series of consoles as well as PC and Stadia.