Red Magic Launches World’s First 27-inch MiniLED Gaming Display, Up To 4K UHD & 160Hz

Red Magic officially enters the computer gaming peripheral and component marketplace with the initial pre-sale of the first 27-inch gaming display, offering MiniLED backlit technology, 4K UHD resolution, and 160Hz refresh rates.

The company reported in July this year that they intend to release up to three gaming monitors — two to carry MiniLED backlights and one to offer mmWave wireless projection technology. The Red Magic from Red Devils is the new gaming display to provide the latest mmWave technology for fast response time and clear images.

Red Magic's new gaming monitor is a marvel of production. This new 27-inch gaming display offers support for HDR1000, a deep contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, and 1.7ms ultra-low latency times. The panel, designed by the company AUO, uses the company's 7.0 second-generation technology. The screen resolution, an ultra-wide size of 3840 x 2160 pixels, offers wireless projection, through mmWave technology, of up to 30 meters distance from the display.

Millimeter-wave wireless projection technology, or mmWave, allows the user to project from a mobile device wirelessly to a display, offering faster speed, frequencies, and minimal latency levels. Red Devils offering this type of technology makes sense due to the parent company that owns this sub-brand. Red Magic is owned by Nubia, a smartphone brand that ZTE, the parent company, owns. ZTE has been in the phone marketplace since the late 90s and decided to branch out into the computer component field earlier this year.

For physical connections, the Red Devils display carries a single HDMI 2.1 port and a USB Type-C 4.0 port that can charge devices up to 90W and also double as an additional display port.

When first revealed earlier this year, the company discussed up to three displays, with one offering 2K resolution and two offerings 4K resolutions, with one of the latter monitors showing the mmWave technology integrated into the display. It was also revealed that there were multiple HDMI ports and a DisplayPort. The advertising for the current display only reveals one HDMI connection and a USB Type-C connection, and it is unknown if there will be additional ports announced within a few days of launch.

The three monitors are expected to begin full pre-sale starting on October 10th, but no word has been revealed regarding the pricing of the three.

