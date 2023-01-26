Hi-Fi Rush is Now One of Steam’s Top Sellers; Developer Thanks Bethesda/Microsoft

Hi-Fi Rush

It's incredible what a sudden shadowdrop reveal can do to steal the show. Yesterday's Xbox Direct Showcase has given us the reveal and subsequent release of Hi-Fi Rush, a game that combines stylish action mechanics with those found in rhythm games. The game has seemingly become an overnight success despite the sudden reveal, as seen in Steam's Top Sellers list.

Above, you can see the game making it all the way to the number 9 position within Steam's top sellers' list. The game surpassed games like Naraka Bladepoint, Grand Theft Auto V, Destiny 2, and The Witcher 3 in terms of sales. Of course, the titles above it still have very respectable sales figures, such as Hogwarts Legacy, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Meanwhile, some developers have taken some time to thank Microsoft for the opportunity provided by them and Tango. According to the director of Hi-Fi Rush, John Johanas, the game was extremely well-received by the community and the developers at Tango Gameworks have been looking at player reactions and streams.

The Hi-Fi Rush director wasted no time in thanking Microsoft and Bethesda for the unique opportunity that they have provided, either. You can see his tweet full of appreciation toward the Xbox companies below:

Of course, the fact that the game has made it to the Top Sellers list on Steam is an added bonus for the Tango staff. Hi-Fi Rush offers a very unique spin to the mechanics seen in stylized action games such as Devil May Cry. With its unique visual style, it's no wonder that the game's become quite popular among Xbox console and PC players. How will the game fare in the coming weeks? Stay tuned to find out.

Hi-Fi Rush is currently available exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC. The game is also available for Xbox Game Pass users at no additional cost.

