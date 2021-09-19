Here’s When iOS 15 Will Release in Your Local Time Zone Tomorrow

Apple announced at its California Streaming event that iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and other updates will be available to all users on September 20. iOS 15 is available on older devices ranging all the way back to the original iPhone SE. The new version can be considered a major one as it brings a lot of major features and under the hood additions to the table. If you have been eagerly waiting for the latest build to arrive on your device, you should know when it will roll out. Henceforth, you should check out when iOS 15 will release in your local time zone tomorrow.

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Release Time on Your Time Zone - Be Ready for the Roll Out Tomorrow

While Apple has not detailed a specific release time for iOS 15, it does tend to arrive around 10 AM PST or 1 PM EST. While last year was different, it seems the update will not see the delay this year. Henceforth, it is vital for you to know the iOS 15 release time in your local time zone as it will be different for each region. Simply check out the table below for more information.

The table below shows a list of cities and the corresponding time. All you have to do is search for your region of residence and note down the time mentioned next to it. This is the time Apple will release iOS 15 in your local time zone. If you are having trouble, simply click on the image to enlarge it, which will allow you to locate your city easily.

Another important aspect you should note is that Apple's servers would be overloaded with users rushing to download iOS 15. You might encounter some errors, so it would be best to wait and try again later. Eventually, your iPhone or iPad would receive the new update. Irrespective of the iOS 15 release time in your time zone, you should also wait for a few hours so the entire process is seamless without any issues. The new iPhone 13 and iPad mini 6 will ship with the latest iOS 15 preinstalled.

This is all there is to it, folks. Be ready for iOS 15 and other updates to arrive in your time zone. We will share more details on the scene as soon as we have further information regarding the subject. Are you prepared for the next big update? Let us know if you are willing to wait a few days before updating your iPhone or iPad.