iPhone 13 Battery Beats iPhone 12, Almost Double the Time for Video Streaming on ‘Pro’ Models

Apple states that the recently announced iPhone 13 series boast the longest battery life ever in an iPhone. While real-world performance is yet to be observed, Apple's own battery comparisons of iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro against the iPhone 12 lineup show immense improvement in video streaming. Check out more details on the scenario.

iPhone 13 Battery Beats iPhone 12 By Far, Offering More Than Double the Amount of Time When it Comes to Video Streaming

Apple's new iPhone 13 models feature a low-power display with a variable refresh rate that is not constantly pushing 60Hz. In addition, the A15 Bionic chip is more power-efficient, allowing it to deliver performance at low energy. The larger battery capacity also provides dramatic improvements when streaming content. Check out the numbers below and see for yourself how the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models stack up against iPhone 12 in video streaming. (via MacRumors)

Prepare Yourself for Full and Final iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Release Right Now

iPhone 13 mini - 13 hours | iPhone 12 mini - 10 hours

| iPhone 12 mini - 10 hours iPhone 13 - 19 hours | iPhone 12 - 11 hours

| iPhone 12 - 11 hours iPhone 13 Pro - 20 hours | iPhone 12 Pro - 11 hours

| iPhone 12 Pro - 11 hours iPhone 13 Pro Max - 25 hours | iPhone 12 Pro Max - 12 hours

It can be seen that the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro lasts 9 hours and 13 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, respectively. The numbers are almost double the amount of time compared to the previous year's flagships. While the company did improve the battery life of the new iPhone 13 models, we should also take other factors into account.

For instance, Apple greatly emphasizes hardware and software integrations which allow the company to design mechanics operating with low energy. Henceforth, Apple's power optimization computations are involved in bringing these numbers to life.

This is all there is to it, folks. Are you looking to buy the new iPhone 13 models based on their battery life? Let us know in the comments.