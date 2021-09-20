iOS 15, iPadOS 15 Final Download for iPhone and iPad is Now Available

You can now go ahead and download iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 final update on your iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone X, iPad Pro, iPad Air and more.

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Arrives with Focus Mode, Better Notifications, Improved Maps and Tons of New Features, Download the Final Update Today

The wait is finally over. iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 is sitting on Apple's servers right now and anyone can go ahead and download it as long as they have a compatible iPhone and iPad. But to keep things nice and short, if your device is running iOS 14 or iPadOS 14, then you will definitely get the latest update.

What is New in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

Although we have covered what is new in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 when it was first announced at WWDC 2021, but if you are interested in reading the features changelog that comes with the version that was released today then be sure to check out the following:

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Compatible Devices

Like we mentioned before, your device is compatible with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 if it is already running iOS 14 or iPadOS 14. But, if you just want to double-check whether your device support the latest update, then check out the following list:

Note: We have not included the iPhone 13, iPad mini 6 and iPad 9 in the list as they already ship with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 out of the box.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS

iPhone 11, iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8, iPhone 7

iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 Plus

2020 iPhone SE 2

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st-generation)

iPod touch seventh-generation

iPad Air 4

10.2-inch iPad 8

11-in. iPad Pro (1st and 2nd generations), 12.9-in. iPad Pro (3rd and 4th generations)

10.5-inch iPad Pro (1st generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation)

iPad (5th generation), iPad (6th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation)

10.2-inch iPad (7th generation)

9.7-inch iPad Pro (1st generation)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (1st generation)

Download iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Update Over the Air

The best and most convenient method for downloading iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 is the over the air method. It's super-fast, convenient, and won't make you lose your files or settings. In order to learn more, head over to the following link:

Clean Install iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 on iPhone and iPad

Performing a clean installation should be your go-to option if you want to experience the latest update in its finest and fastest form. It is a slightly complicated procedure since it involves downloading an IPSW file, backing up your device, then restoring your device using Finder or iTunes. But don't worry, we will walk you through everything in our details tutorial which you can find here:

Download iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 IPSW Files

You will require the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 IPSW files for clean installing the update on your devices. You can find them below:

Downgrade iOS 15 to iOS 14?

You can downgrade iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 back to iOS 14 or iPadOS 14, respectively. But this is only possible as long as Apple is signing the older firmware. At the time of writing, Apple is doing it, and you can follow the tutorial below if you wan to go right back to iOS 14 or iPadOS 14: