Here’s What You Get in the New 24-inch M1 iMac Retail Package
Looking to buy the new 24-inch M1 iMac? This is everything that you will get in the retail package once you get your hands on it.
iMac, Power Cable, Magic Mouse, USB-C to Lightning Cable and Keyboard - This is Everything Included in the 24-inch M1 iMac Retail Package
So, Apple managed to impress you with the new 24-inch M1 iMac. You have plans to buy this beast of a computer. But, you have a small question in your mind: what comes in the retail package? Thanks to Apple's very own website, we have a definitive answer and we are going to lay it down.
Once you receive your new 24-inch iMac, you will get the following items of interest in the retail package:
- The iMac itself
- Power cord and power adapter
- Magic Mouse
- Magic Keyboard
- USB-C to Lightning cable to charge Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard
Though it is not mentioned on Apple's website anywhere, but we are expecting Apple logo stickers and a quick start guide as well. The latter will give you a nice insight on your brand new purchase so you can get started with it in the best possible manner.
Regarding the Magic Keyboard, you have the option to upgrade it to the Touch ID model. If you are going for the 7-core GPU model, then you get the regular Magic Keyboard. The Touch ID Magic Keyboard is included with the higher end models with 8-core GPU.
Given that I have been using a MacBook Pro with Touch Bar for a long time, I will highly recommend upgrading to the Touch ID keyboard, if possible. It is an excellent way of entering passwords by simply placing your finger on the key itself. And interestingly, you can switch between user profiles by touching the Touch ID button.
If you are interested in learning more about the new 24-inch M1 iMac, then be sure to check out:
- The New 24-inch iMac is so Thin at 11.5mm that Apple had to Move the Headphone Jack to the Side
- Apple is Still Selling the 21.5-inch and 27-inch Intel iMac Models Alongside the New 24-inch One
- The New 24-inch iMac Maxes Out at 16GB of Unified Memory, No Option for 32GB Once Again
- Apple’s Redesigned iMac Arrives With the Company’s Custom M1 Chip, Along With Multiple Finishes & 4.5K Display
Products mentioned in this post
USD 1031.61
USD 1031.61
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter