Looking to buy the new 24-inch M1 iMac? This is everything that you will get in the retail package once you get your hands on it.

iMac, Power Cable, Magic Mouse, USB-C to Lightning Cable and Keyboard - This is Everything Included in the 24-inch M1 iMac Retail Package

So, Apple managed to impress you with the new 24-inch M1 iMac. You have plans to buy this beast of a computer. But, you have a small question in your mind: what comes in the retail package? Thanks to Apple's very own website, we have a definitive answer and we are going to lay it down.

Once you receive your new 24-inch iMac, you will get the following items of interest in the retail package:

The iMac itself

Power cord and power adapter

Magic Mouse

Magic Keyboard

USB-C to Lightning cable to charge Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard

Though it is not mentioned on Apple's website anywhere, but we are expecting Apple logo stickers and a quick start guide as well. The latter will give you a nice insight on your brand new purchase so you can get started with it in the best possible manner.

Regarding the Magic Keyboard, you have the option to upgrade it to the Touch ID model. If you are going for the 7-core GPU model, then you get the regular Magic Keyboard. The Touch ID Magic Keyboard is included with the higher end models with 8-core GPU.

Given that I have been using a MacBook Pro with Touch Bar for a long time, I will highly recommend upgrading to the Touch ID keyboard, if possible. It is an excellent way of entering passwords by simply placing your finger on the key itself. And interestingly, you can switch between user profiles by touching the Touch ID button.

