Battlefield 2042 Tech Test Reportedly Runs Much Better on Xbox Series Than on PC

The first Battlefield 2042 technical test is now active for those few select users invited to play. Tom Henderson, the renowned leaker who correctly shared info on the Battlefield Portal mode ahead of the official unveiling, said on Twitter that the Xbox Series version of this test runs 'much smoother' than the PC version. Of course, this is just an early build of the game, and the PC experience always varies depending on your rig; as a reminder, the final version will support NVIDIA DLSS and NVIDIA Reflex on PC.

Getting reports that the Xbox version of the #BATTLEFIELD2042 tech test is much smoother than the PC version. pic.twitter.com/HHhdIA0clt — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 14, 2021

The Battlefield 2042 technical test was supposed to take place on PlayStation 5, too, but a critical issue prevented PS5 users to participate during this weekend.

|2| We've been testing our builds in the background on console ahead of the Cross[lay testing this weekend. We've already identified a Critical issue with our submitted build on PlayStation 5 and have notified folks that we will not be testing on PlayStation 5 this weekend. — Freeman 🏳️‍🌈 (@PartWelsh) August 13, 2021

Battlefield 2042 will be playable ahead of the October 22nd launch in September, via the upcoming Open Beta test.