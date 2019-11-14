Halo Reach Xbox One Possibly Releasing Today; PC Release Now Listed for a Release on December 3

Halo Reach Xbox One as part of Halo: the Master Chief Collection is possibly launcing later today following Microsoft’s X019 event.

As spotted by gaming-achievement website TrueAchievements, the release dates for Halo Reach on Xbox One and PC have recently been altered with the Xbox Store page now mentioning today’s as the title’s release date. The highly-anticipated PC version is now listed for a December 3 release.

Final Halo Reach PC Flight Extended by At Least Another Week; Patch That Updates Flight Build Inbound

Last year, 343 Industries and Microsoft announced that Halo: The Master Chief Collection would be coming to PC in 2019. In addition, it was announced that Bungie’s Halo Reach would be added to the Collection on both PC and Xbox One.

Microsoft and 343 Industries are rolling the Master Chief Collection for PC in phases with the first being Halo: Reach. As covered earlier this month, the Halo Reach PC flight is still underway and was recently extended to (at least) November 18. Those interested in the game's PC requirements on Steam should check our article right here.

Microsoft’s Xbox X019 gaming event in London kicks off tonight and based on the new Xbox Store listing, Reach is making its way to Microsoft’s Xbox One console tonight as well with Microsoft announcing its release during the event.

Released in 2010 for the Xbox 360, Halo Reach is Bungie’s last Halo development before signing a 10-year publishing deal with Activision.