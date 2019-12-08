First Halo Reach PC Mods Released, Including the Maps Megapack and Reach Evolved Overhaul

The very first Halo Reach PC mods have been released following the game’s global launch on PC last week.

Reach launched for PC on Steam and the Windows 10 Store last week and the first big mods are now available for the popular shooter. The first mod is the Halo Reach Evolved mod that we reported on earlier. It overhauls the game's campaign to make it feel like the first Halo games. "Halo: Reach Evolved is a sandbox overhaul of Halo: Reach that brings in certain aspects from the original trilogy of Halo games, re-balances the Legendary Campaign difficulty, edits some of the Campaign encounters, introduces brand new content, and alters the weapons and vehicles to give each tool of destruction their own distinct niche", the mod's description reads.

Down below you’ll find from screenshots and a video from this mod in action. Those interested can download it through Nexusmods right here.











The second mod is related to the upcoming Forge mode for the game, which will officially become available through an update next year. While players will have to wait for the Forge creation mode to become available, the Halo Reach Forge Collection Pack includes over 500 maps from the original Xbox version of Reach, including Fat Kid, Jenga, Indiana Jones, Minas Tirith, and the Duck Hunt maps. In addition to the maps, this pack also features the game modes that are corresponding to each created map.

The Halo Reach Forge Collection mod can be downloaded from Nexusmods as well. There’s also a Reddit thread for this Halo Reach maps megapack, including download links.

Halo Reach PC is available now globally. The game is also available for Xbox One as part of the Halo Master Chief Collection. As covered last week, Reach surpassed 100.000 concurrent players on Steam within one hour after the game's launch.