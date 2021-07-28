The first Halo Infinite Multiplayer technical preview is kicking off this weekend and invites are currently being sent out.

On the official Halo Waypoint forums, various users are reporting to have received an invite for the game’s first technical multiplayer test. On Twitter, well-known deal spotter Wario64 posted an image of the e-mail that 343 Industries sent out to Halo insiders who have opted in for Halo Infinite flighting. Last week, 343 Industries already teased the first tests for the game. According to the developer, this first flight will primarily focus on Infinite’s new multiplayer bots and the Academy Weapon Drills In addition, the team will also be testing how the game’s UI performs in action.

Halo Infinite Flighting Coming as Soon as Next Weekend, Will Test Maps, Bots, and More

The game’s first technical preview will take place this weekend and will run from July 29th through August 1st. More information about the test will be shared in the coming days. “You’ve been chosen to participate in the upcoming Halo Infinite multiplayer technical preview this weekend, July 29- August 1! This e-mail is to confirm your selection and inform you that you will receive all the details for this flight, including instructions on how to download your pre-release build, in the next few days via email and Waypoint message”, the e-mail from the developer reads.

According to the official Halo Twitter, the team will reveal more details about the technical preview later today at 2 PM PT via Twitch and YouTube.

Tomorrow, we’re going live with the first look at #HaloInfinite’s upcoming technical preview! Hear directly from the team about what’s in store, and how you’ll get in if you’re selected. 🕙 Wednesday, July 28th @ 2PM PT

Halo Infinite is slated for a release on Xbox consoles and PC later this year. An exact release date has yet to be revealed, but Microsoft did somewhat narrow down the launch date following this year’s E3 event.

“Let's wait until we're really solid on what the date is, but the team's very committed to holiday”, Xbox head Phil Spencer said during a podcast last month. “We feel good about that and the way that Pierre and Joseph are running the team, I feel good about the confidence we have in both quality and getting the game done.”